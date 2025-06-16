Wike Hits Back at Critics, Praises Tinubu’s Support as Apo to Wassa Access Road is commissioned

Favour Ishember, Abuja

Please cast different headlines for this story-

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barr Nyesom Wike, has urged critics to focus on constructive feedback rather than destructive criticism, as he responds those criticizing the government’s efforts, saying that they are motivated by a desire to undermine the administration’s achievements.

Wike made the remarks during the commissioning of the Apo to Wassa access road, a project that was awarded in 2017 and completed within 17 days.

The Minister who praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his support in delivering projects in the FCT, said the project, which was initially awarded at a cost of $6 billion, had its contract value revised to 21 billion Naira in 2021 due to variations. Despite challenges, the contractor was able to complete the project, thanks to the government’s policy of ensuring that abandoned projects are completed.

“Mr. President said, yesterday, that he is not here to please you. I am not here to please unnecessarily critical. I am here to please the residents of Abuja.

Not unnecessary critics. No. I have no business with you.

In fact, I will continue to give you high blood pressure. So, 17 days, it has never happened in the history of this country, where a president will commission projects from day one to day 17. Not flagrant.

I am talking about commissioning, not flagrant. There is a difference between flagrant and commission. So, thank you.

Even if you don’t come again, this way you have come. You have shown exceptional love to the people of Abuja and the LCT administration. I will not disappoint you”.

Wike commended Tinubu for his leadership and support, saying that the President’s commitment to completing abandoned projects is a testament to his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda. He also praised the National Assembly for their support, particularly the Senate President, Deputy Senate President, and the Speaker.

“And the president has made it clear. His business is not just to develop the city, but also open up the communities. So they will have the very positive impact of governance.

I want to thank you for the support. It’s not easy. But you really showed that.

You see, there are two things. You can give somebody opportunity to serve, but the person may not have the support. Giving you a position is not enough.

But giving you the support for you to achieve is another thing altogether. Mr. President gave us the position to work with him. He not just gave us position, he has given us every support that is required to achieve”.

Wike announced plans to dualize the road where the commissioning took place and relocate the mechanic sheds that have been in the area since 2011. He assured the public that the government will not just make promises but will deliver on its commitments.

The Minister emphasized that the Renewed Hope Agenda is not just a theory but a reality that is being implemented to improve the lives of Nigerians. He invited President Tinubu to come and reassure the people of Abuja about the government’s commitment to their well-being.

On his part, the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership, saying that the President’s commitment to delivering projects is a testament to his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The project, which stretches from Ring Road 1 junction to Wasa Junction, is a significant addition to Abuja’s road network. Akpabio commended the Federal Capital Territory Administration, led by Minister Nyesom Wike, and the contractor, MESA’s CTC Nigeria Limited, for the impressive pace and quality of work.

Akpabio praised Wike’s leadership, saying that under his watch, uncompleted projects have been reactivated and delivered with discipline, quality, and time-earned speed. He urged the residents of Abuja to protect the road and use it wisely, saying that it will serve as a pathway to increased economic opportunities, safer transportation, and stronger community growth.

Akpabio reassured Nigerians that the commissioned road is part of a broader national infrastructure agenda, including superhighways, bridges, railways, airports, and more. He expressed gratitude to the citizens of Abuja and their surrounding communities for their patience and support during the construction of the projects.