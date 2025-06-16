WEAAD:FCTA Reaffirms Commitment to Supporting Elderly Residents

29 C
Favour Ishember, Abuja

Authourities of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has reaffirmed its commitment to actively supporting elderly residents through initiatives like the ‘Renewed Hope Initiative Support for the Elderly’, which aims to improve their overall wellbeing.

the Mandate Secretary of the FCT Health Services and Environment Secretariat (HSES), Dr. Adedolapo Fasawe, who gave this assurance
in commemoration of the 2025 World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD), celebrated under the theme “Beyond Age”, said the FCTA under the leadership of Barr Nyesom Wike has resolved
to protecting elderly citizens from various forms of abuse, including neglect, physical, emotional, and financial abuse within the territory.

Dr. Fasawe explained that WEAAD, marked globally on June 15, seeks to raise awareness about the often-silent abuse of older persons and to promote the protection of their rights and dignity.

The Secretariat also supported the maiden edition of the initiative, spearheaded by the Office of the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, which provided free medical screenings for elderly persons in Abuja.

To mark the 2025 WEAAD, Dr. Fasawe urged residents, community leaders, and health professionals to value older citizens for their experiences and contributions. She advised the public to watch for signs of abuse such as unexplained injuries, fearfulness, sudden financial changes, and withdrawal and report concerns to the appropriate authorities.

In support of elder protection, HSES plans to upgrade geriatric services, train frontline health workers to detect and respond to abuse, and collaborate with community and religious leaders to raise awareness and uphold the dignity of older people.

She further called on federal ministries, NGOs, CSOs, and development partners to work with the FCTA in advancing policies that prevent exploitation, improve social inclusion and mental wellbeing, enhance access to care, and establish effective reporting and support systems for abuse cases.

According to Dr. Fasawe, this is a collective call to action to look “Beyond Age” to respect and include older people in society, challenge stereotypes, and protect them from neglect and abuse.
The FCTA is committed to protecting the rights and dignity of elderly citizens and promoting a society that values and includes older people.

To report suspected elder abuse or make enquiries, individuals can call ‘09164059609’.The FCTA is committed to protecting the rights and dignity of elderly citizens and promoting a society that values and includes older people.

