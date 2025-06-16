Sinach, Joseph congratulate Obinna on his wedding with wife

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

Pastor Joseph Egbu and his wife, Sinach, have felicitated with Obinna Egbu and his newly wedded wife, Vivian, on their wedding to seal their true love story.

Obinna Egbu on Saturday wedded his heartthrob at the United States with friends and families attending the ceremony both physical and some following online.

Pastor Joseph and wife extended their heartfelt congratulations to the couple as they celebrated their wedding ceremony and prayed to God to grant them a peaceful and prosperous marriage.

Pastor Egbu, who spoke with our Correspondent via telephone chat on Sunday expressed excitement for the couple and wished them fruitful and happy home.

“I pray to God for their happiness and hope this is memorable for both of them. Happy wedding wishes to the cutest couple I know. I thank God so much for the pleasure of sharing your happiness on this joyous occasion, and wishing you both a blissful union.”

The officiating minister, Pastor Godstime Pender, reportedly prayed God to give the couple genuine and understanding love for each other, and to also grant them faith and trust.

“I pray God to please give them the grace to live with each other in peace and harmony. May they always bear with one another’s weaknesses and grow from each other’s strengths.”

He also prayed God to help the couple forgive one another’s failings, and grant them patience, kindness, cheerfulness and the spirit of placing the well-being of one another ahead of self.

“May the love that brought them together grow and mature with each passing year. Bring them both ever closer to you through their love for each other. Let their love grow to perfection.”

The groom, Mr Obinna Egbu thanked members of his family and friends for making his wedding day a memorable one despite the distance.

He said, “I am speaking today as a man blessed, humbled, and truly overwhelmed with joy as I married the woman of my dream, the one I thought I had lost, the one who was made for me.”

“I thank you all (our family members) for being part of our story and for sharing this unforgettable day with us. We love you all.

“With heartfelt thanks, we appreciate your presence as we embark on our journey as husband and wife. Surrounded by loved ones, we cherish this magical day filled with joy and emotion, and we have special gratitude to our families for their unwavering love and support. Let’s make beautiful memories together,” he said.