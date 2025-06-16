Publisher Vanguard Newspapers, Mr. Sam Amuka @ 90

L-r …Publisher Guardian Newspapers, Lady Maiden Ibru; Senator Daisy Danjuma; Mrs. Omasan Amuka-Dudu; Publisher , Vanguard Newspapers/Celebrant, Mr Sam Amuka; his wife Rita Amuka; Former Governor Ogun State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba; Son of the Celebrant, Mr Tonyo Amuka, during the 90 years Birthday celebration of Uncle Sam Amuka, held at Eko hotel in Lagos on 14/6/2025…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r …Publisher, Vanguard Newspapers/Celebrant, Mr Sam Amuka; his wife Rita Amuka; Former Governor of Ogun State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba; Chairman/Editor–in–Chief, THISDAY/ Arise Media Group, Prince Nduka Obaigbena.

L-r… HRM The Olu of Warri Ogiame Atuwatse 111; Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke and Publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu.

L-r Chairman/ Editor –in –Chief, THISDAY/ Arise Media Group.Prince Nduka Obaigbena, former Labour Presidential Candidate in the 2023 election, Mr. Peter Obi and Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to President Tinubu, Mr Bayo Onanuga.

L-r … Former Minister of Petroleum, Mr Henry Ajumogbia; his wife Chairman. Airtel Nigeria, Awuneba Ajumogobia; Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State in the 2023 general elections, Tonye Cole.

L-r … Chairman Airtel Nigeria, Awuneba Ajumogobia, her husband, Former Minister of Petroleum , Mr Henry Ajumogbia; Obi Anioma HRH Dr Vincent Iwobi his wife, Osodeme Obi HRM Awusetu Adamu-Iwobi .

L-r … Managing Director of Folkland Property Development Company Limited (FPDCL), the construction arm of PWAN Group. Ambassador (Prof.) Julius Oyedemi, Deputy Managing Director (PWAN), Dr. Afamefuna Michael Okonkwo, Publisher, Vanguard Newspapers/Celebrant, Mr Sam Amuka, his wife, Rita Amuka; President and Group Managing Director of Property World Africa Network (PWAN), Dr. Jane Obioma Onwumere; Group Executive Director, Recruitment, PWANGROUP. Dr. Mrs. Vera Oberabor and others.

L-r… Former Labour Presidential Candidate in the 2023 election, Mr. Peter Obi; Editor of Vanguard Newspaper, Eze Anaba; MD/Editor-in-Chief, Sun Newspapers Mr Onuoha Ukeh and MD/Editor-in-Chief of TheNiche , Mr Ikechukwu Amaechi.

L-r …Former Minister of Foreign Affairs Major General Ike Nwachukwu (Rtd); immediate past Managing Director (MD) of The Guardian Newspapers, Mr Emeka Izeze.

L-r… Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State in the 2023 general elections, Tonye Cole; Princess Olatorera Majekodunmi-Oniru and Dr. Nike Akande.

L-r… Former Governor, Lagos State & Fed. Minister, Works & Housing Babatunde Fashola; former Governor of Cross River State ,Donald Duke and Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria on Media and Public Communications/Spokesperson , Mr Sunday Akin Dare .

Publisher , Vanguard Newspapers/Celebrant, Mr Sam Amuka; his wife Mrs. Rita Amuka; (left) received a gift from Vanguard women.

L-r…Publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu; Group Head, Media and External Relations United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, Nasir Ramon Olanrewaju.

L-r… Commissioner for Information Akwa Ibom State, Hon Aniekan Umanah with Senator Daisy Danjuma.

Cross Section of friends of Vanguard Newspapers during the 90years Birthday celebration of Uncle Sam Amuka, held at Eko hotel in Lagos on 14/6/2025…PHOTOS : CHINYERE IKEANYI.

