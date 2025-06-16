Police arrest domestic worker for alleged theft of employer’s car

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

The Anambra state police Command has announced the arrest of a domestic worker who allegedly stole a black Toyota Camry car belonging to his employer in the Federal Housing area of the commercial city of Onitsha.

This was contained in a statement by the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Tochukwu Ikenga on Monday, June 16, 2025.

He said that the suspect, Divine Nnalue, was arrested by operatives attached to the 33 Police Station following a tip-off.

According to him, the suspect, during interrogation, confessed to selling the car to an unidentified person.

While noting that efforts were being made for the possible recovery of the car and the arrest of others involved in the act, the statement added,

“Police Operatives attached to the 33 Police Station in the late evening of 13th June 2025, acting on an intelligence-driven investigation, arrested one Mr. Divine Ifeanyi Nnalue at Ugbeji – Okpanam very close to Asaba in Delta State.

“The suspect is a domestic worker who allegedly stole a black Toyota Camry with Reg No: ENU 289 JF belonging to his employer at Trinity Avenue, Federal Housing in 33.

“During the interrogation, the suspect confessed to having sold the car to an unidentified person.

“Given the revelations of the suspect, the Operatives are working on the information for possible recovery of the vehicle and arrest of the other persons involved in the criminal act.”

Ikenga further maintained that the arrest highlights the Police Command’s ability to track down and bring to justice individuals who breach trust and commit crimes.

“It also demonstrates the Command’s commitment to protecting citizens’ properties and upholding the law”, he added.

