Pipeline Surveillance is Restoring Niger Delta’s Environment — PINL

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL), the company overseeing security along the Eastern Corridor of the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP), says its operations have contributed to environmental restoration in the Niger Delta by reducing pipeline vandalism, which they identified as a major source of pollution in the region.

Speaking at a stakeholder engagement meeting at the weekend in Yenagoa, PINL’s Community Relations Consultant, Dr. Akpos Mezeh, explained that before PINL was contracted three years ago, the region was plagued by soot from the illegal refining of petroleum products. “This pollution darkened skies, damaged property, and harmed health across communities.”

He said, “Together with our host communities, we’ve achieved near-zero infractions on the TNP, ensuring uninterrupted crude oil production and greater revenue for the nation. More importantly, the soot that once covered our clothes and homes has cleared. Our environment is finally showing signs of recovery.”

Mezeh added that the company’s success in securing pipelines has restored investor confidence in Nigeria’s oil sector and boosted government revenue. Beyond security, PINL continues to build peace, support local leadership, and include women and youth in its work — efforts that align with the federal government’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He however, highlighted ongoing challenges, including leadership disputes in communities and insider collaboration with vandals, which threatened progress.

PINL’s Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) Manager, Sunday Otoyo, urged community leaders to help stop sabotage, stressing that oil spills devastate water bodies, wetlands, and ecosystems, while creating long-term health and economic risks. “Protecting these resources is protecting our future,” he warned.

Community leaders welcomed PINL’s openness and impact. Kennedy West, President of the Movement for the Survival of Ijaw Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta (MOSIEND), praised the company’s leadership and urged other surveillance firms to follow its example in engaging communities.

Mrs. Moke Ossai, Women Leader of the Igbogene Federated Communities, commended PINL for including women and youths in its operations, noting that true progress comes from inclusion.

The meeting closed with a shared commitment to deepen collaboration and safeguard the environment, economy, and future of the Niger Delta.