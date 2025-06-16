29 C
Lagos
June 16, 2025
Trending now

Members House Committee on Public Accounts to investigate activities of NEXIM to…

Oyo Govt, Cyclist aiming Guinness World Record

OPEC: Global oil demand unchanged for 2025, 2026

Wike Hits Back at Critics, Praises Tinubu’s Support as Apo to Wassa…

WEAAD:FCTA Reaffirms Commitment to Supporting Elderly Residents

NEITI and TETFund Partner to Enhance Transparency and Development

Sinach, Joseph congratulate Obinna on his wedding with wife

Pipeline Surveillance is Restoring Niger Delta’s Environment — PINL

Nigeria to Host 2-Day West Africa Economic Summit

10 year boy kills police father with Ak47 rifle in Anambra 

Champion Newspapers LTD
Energy

Pipeline Surveillance is Restoring Niger Delta’s Environment — PINL

by Editor0104

 

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL), the company overseeing security along the Eastern Corridor of the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP), says its operations have contributed to environmental restoration in the Niger Delta by reducing pipeline vandalism, which they identified as a major source of pollution in the region.
Speaking at a stakeholder engagement meeting at the weekend in Yenagoa, PINL’s Community Relations Consultant, Dr. Akpos Mezeh, explained that before PINL was contracted three years ago, the region was plagued by soot from the illegal refining of petroleum products. “This pollution darkened skies, damaged property, and harmed health across communities.”
He said, “Together with our host communities, we’ve achieved near-zero infractions on the TNP, ensuring uninterrupted crude oil production and greater revenue for the nation. More importantly, the soot that once covered our clothes and homes has cleared. Our environment is finally showing signs of recovery.”
Mezeh added that the company’s success in securing pipelines has restored investor confidence in Nigeria’s oil sector and boosted government revenue. Beyond security, PINL continues to build peace, support local leadership, and include women and youth in its work — efforts that align with the federal government’s Renewed Hope Agenda.
He however, highlighted ongoing challenges, including leadership disputes in communities and insider collaboration with vandals, which threatened progress.
PINL’s Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) Manager, Sunday Otoyo, urged community leaders to help stop sabotage, stressing that oil spills devastate water bodies, wetlands, and ecosystems, while creating long-term health and economic risks. “Protecting these resources is protecting our future,” he warned.
Community leaders welcomed PINL’s openness and impact. Kennedy West, President of the Movement for the Survival of Ijaw Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta (MOSIEND), praised the company’s leadership and urged other surveillance firms to follow its example in engaging communities.
Mrs. Moke Ossai, Women Leader of the Igbogene Federated Communities, commended PINL for including women and youths in its operations, noting that true progress comes from inclusion.
The meeting closed with a shared commitment to deepen collaboration and safeguard the environment, economy, and future of the Niger Delta.

Related posts

Nigeria Is Committed To Playing Pivotal Role  In Evolving Energy Landscape –Amb Nicolas Ella

Editor

NEITI backs tax reforms bill, Writes, NASS, Oyedele led Committee

Editor

NiPeTE rebrands to boost professionalism in oil, gas industry

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO