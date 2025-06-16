Owolabi Salis sets to make history: To become first Nigerian Astronaut

Eminent U.S.-based lawyer and politician, Barrister Owolabi Salis, will be setting an outstanding record as the first Nigerian to travel to space above the karmal line. The take-off, which would be coming sooner than later remains hitherto undisclosed for strategic security reasons by Blue Origin Space Mission.

It perhaps needs to be recalled that last year, the distinguished Nigerian citizen, scholar and author also blazed a historic trail as the first Black African to travel both to the Arctic and Antarctic divide of the frigid North and South Poles within a season.

According to Blue Origin’s press release, sailing along with him on the splendiferous adventure of big global cynosure, are reputable global celebrities like Allie Kuehnor, Carl, Kuerhnour, Leland Larson, Freeddie Rescignor Jnr. and Jim Sitkin.

Salis, a highly esteemed figure in American society, says in a fit of excitement: “The prospect that I will be part of this historic space adventure brings me one of the greatest excitements I could ever imagine.”

” This is not just an adventure, but an adventure of all adventures. Beyond the fun, I look up to this epic journey with joyous trepidation to behold the mystery of the universe, in its immeasurable breathe-taking grandeur and immensity as a medium to appreciate the illimitable omnipotence of the Supreme Creator of all things; to fear him, and be close to him, more than ever before. Therefore, I look up to this coming experience, more than any other thing as something to open a great vista in spiritual awakening, making me more sober and nearer to Soul Maker, the Creator of life, who made all things.”

” Yes, the fun is there,the thrill; of course, you can be sure, but the uppermost of all these is the humbling and sobering,but illuminating spiritual experience of the Supreme Being of all Creations.”

Does he in anyway feel great or special being the first Nigerian ever slated for such experience:”I don’t in anyway feel special, if anything, I only count myself privileged. People had been hailing me with such compliments as ” African Ambassador” “Nigerian Ambassador.” well, if they see it in that light, good.

“It only serves to remind me of the other time I travelled to the North and South Pole, and I was being greeted from every direction as a history maker, by some hailing me as the first Nigerian, while others said I was the first Black African to ever achieve that feat. Well whatever it is,it was primarily for me, an adventure in knowledge,to broaden the vista on the mystifying diversity of nature and the inscrutable puzzle and immensity of the Creator and the unfathomable depth and profoundity of the universe. ” he stated further.

Asked to compare his Polar travel with the prospective exploration of the space, he intoned:”Exciting both, but the space is something else.It’s simply out of this world.Of course the difference is so clear. They are two different worlds apart,but the space promises an entirely novel experience. I just can’t wait for the grand take-off.

According to the Blue Origin press release, “Owolabi Salis is an attorney and a financial consultant. He is the author of Equitocracy, which presents a vision for democracy that prioritizes equity among diverse groups. Owolabi is also a key member of The Soul Maker Ministry, which preaches diversity given the diverse nature of the universe. He is dedicating this mission to victims of discrimination and civil rights violations”.

