NOC begins construction of permanent secretariat in Abuja

The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) has officially commenced an ambitious project to establish its permanent secretaiat in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

This initiative, which aims to enhance the infrastructure and operational capabilities of the NOC, comes on the heels of a 5 hectares of land allocated to it by the Federal Government.

According to a statement by Tony Nezianya, spokesman for the NOC, the new site will serve as the headquarters for the Nigerian Olympic Committee.

The project site was unveiled during a recent meeting of the board of the committee, at which the leadership of the National Sports Commission (NSC) attended in Abuja on June 11, 2025.

It is located around the Aviation Village, in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The two important leaders in sports – the Chairman of NSC, Mallam Shehu Dikko and the Director-General of NSC, Bukola Olapade were in the entourage.

The trip was led by the President of the NOC, Engr. Habu Ahmed Gumel, oon. He was accompanied by members of the Executive Committee and the Board of the committee.

The property will be equipped with various sports training facilities.

These facilities will cater to the needs of various federations affiliated to the NOC, fostering a conducive environment for training, development, and sporting excellence as Nigeria prepares for upcoming international competitions, including the Commonwealth and the Olympic Games.

Primarily, the facility will house the NOC Secretariat as well as streamline the Committee’s operations and enable a more efficient management of Olympic-related activities in Nigeria.

Some Sports Training Facilities will be sited there. These will include state-of-the-art training facilities for different sports.

This aims to provide a platform where athletes can prepare effectively for national and international competitions.

The establishment of this site is not only a significant step for the NOC but also reflects a commitment to promoting sports development across Nigeria.

It is expected to create a centralised hub for sports promotion, training, and athletes’ development.

It aims at the development of Athletic Programmes With designated training facilities; the NOC aims to enable federations to conduct training camps, workshops, and seminars that are critical for improving the standards of Nigerian athletes.

According to Engr Gumel the secretariat construction is being carried out in phases and entually, have not less than five floors.

The facility will help to boost National Sports Initiatives. It is envisioned to invigorate National sports initiatives and collaborations, providing various federations with the necessary resources to nurture local and professional talents.

The Committee is optimistic that this project will not only improve training standards but also contribute to the success of Nigerian athletes on the global stage.

Among the important issues on the agenda of it’s meeting include the National Federation elections that has since commenced as well as the OlympAfrica project at Amuwo odofin, Lagos.

There are issues around some upcoming international competitions, particularly the African school’s Sports Games in Algeria from July 25 to August 5, 2025.

The Islamic solidarity Games being hosted by Saudi Arabia from November 17 to November 21, 2025.

