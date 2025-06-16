NOA launches community sensitization on outbreak of Diphtheria in Enugu

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

In response to the recent outbreak of Diphtheria in Enugu State, the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Enugu State Directorate, has commenced a state-wide community sensitisation to check spread of the menace.

The state director, Mrs Clara Nwachukwu, confirmed that Enugu recorded a case of diphtheria in March 2025 involving a six-year-old girl.

Nwachukwu explained that diphtheria is a highly contagious, but could be controlled through vaccine-preventable disease caused by the exotoxin-producing Corynebacterium diphtheriae.

She revealed that the disease spreads primarily through direct contact or via respiratory droplets in the air.

The NOA state director noted that while individuals of any age who are not vaccinated remain at risk, children under five years are especially vulnerable to severe complications.

She added that “the 5–14-year-old age group often bears the greatest disease burden.

“We must protect our children by ensuring they receive all recommended vaccines.

“The Pentavalent vaccine, for example, safeguards against five life-threatening diseases, including diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, hepatitis B, and Haemophilus influenzae type B.”

She said that Community Orientation and Mobilisation Officers (COMOs) across the 17 local government areas of the state have been deployed to raise awareness about diphtheria symptoms, the importance of immunisation and the need for early presentation at healthcare facilities.

Meanwhile, the State Epidemiologist, Dr Okechukwu Ogbodo, also confirmed the diphtheria case involving the young girl from Enugu North, who was treated at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), Ituku-Ozalla.

Ogbodo stressed the importance of early detection and prompt treatment to prevent fatalities.

He explained that “diphtheria is treatable when identified early, but late presentation can be deadly, as we have seen in past outbreaks in other states.

“Diphtheria symptoms typically develop gradually, beginning with sore throat, fever and swollen lymph nodes.

“Severe cases may also feature a thick grey or white coating in the throat, obstructing breathing. Other symptoms include runny nose, barking cough, nausea, vomiting, chills, weakness, and headaches.”

