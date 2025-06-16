Nigeria to Host 2-Day West Africa Economic Summit

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

Nigeria has concluded plans to host key decision-makers from across national governments and industries in the West Africa sub-region in what promises to be a landmark moment for the region at the West Africa Economic Summit 2025.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Amb Yusuf Maitama Tuggar announced this at a media briefing with newsmen accredited to cover events at the Foreign Affairs Ministry Tafawa Balewa House Abuja on Monday

He said that the Nigeria is announcing to the global community its readiness to host the West Africa Economic Summit under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu as Chairman of Economic Community of West African States ECOWAS.

The event slated to hold on Friday June 20 – Saturday June 21, 2025 at the Bola Tinubu International Conference Center Abuja is designed to provide some home grown solutions to West Africa’s economic problems.

This high profile event is also designed by the Nigerian government to unlock the economic potentials of the Nigerian nation and the whole West Africa sub- region and to attract investment and capital into these countries economy

The Summit WAES 2025 he further stated is designed to launch a new chapter in regional economic cooperation, with a focus on sustainable development, strategic integration, and a shared vision for West Africa’s economic sovereignty with the theme ‘Unlocking Trade and Investment Opportunities in the Region’.

The Minister also stated that the summit is to be hosted in Abuja, Nigeria capital’s city in a bid to enhance the Africa Free Trade Agreement and other ECOWAS protocols on free movement of persons and goods across the sub-region.

He said, ‘It is our recommitment to address issues of cross border trade, institutional cooperation, peace and stability within the ECOWAS and entire West Africa sub -region”.

The strategic event he also stated is for the federal government to stimulate the economy through development finance institutions and to partner the private sector to attract much needed capital into the Nigeria economy.

High point of the summit include high level dialogue between Heads of States of West Africa countries, business leaders, captains of industry and the leaders of the organized private sector.