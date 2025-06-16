Muoka says it’s time for outpouring God’s blessings

CHINYERE IKEANYI

General Overseer of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, has said it was time for the outpouring of God’s blessings.

He made this known ahead of the crusade, ‘It Is Time for God To Bless You’ holding on Saturday, 21 and Sunday, 22 June, at the Chosen Revival Ground.

Ijesha, Lagos.

Muoka, in a statement by the Church’s Director, Public Relation, Pastor Louis Chidi, noted that the crusade was a time of divine appointment for individuals and nations.

“This divine intervention is set to bring unprecedented blessings, miracles, and deliverances to gender, language, status, and nation.

“This highly anticipated event promises to be a moment of profound spiritual encounter, where attendees will experience the tangible presence of God and witness His mighty power at work.

“The theme, ‘It is time for God to bless you,’ encapsulates the ministry’s unwavering belief that God is ready to pour out His favour and blessings upon all who come with a believing heart and by extension the citizens of this country,” the statement contained.

The statement further contained that Muoka stated, “We believe that God has a specific time for every individual and nation to experience His abundant blessings. This crusade is a divine appointment for everyone who has been waiting, praying, and trusting God for a turnaround. It’s a time for breakthrough, a time for healing, a time for deliverance, and indeed, it is time for God to bless you!”

He assured that attendees of the experience of salvation, spiritual rejuvenation, divine healings, deliverance from bondage, freedom from spiritual oppression, curses, and demonic

influence.

Adding that there would be solutions to long-standing problems and open doors to new opportunities.

