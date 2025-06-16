JMG reaffirms commitment to Nigeria’s growth through innovative technologies

JMG, a leading provider of electro-mechanical solutions, has pledged its support for Nigeria’s growth and progress through innovative technologies and services.

This was contained in a press release to mark the nation’s democracy day on Thursday, June 12.

“This important day offers an opportunity to reflect on how far we’ve come as a nation and to recommit to building a future that works for every Nigerian. At JMG, that means continuing to support the country’s growth through innovative technologies, world-class infrastructure solutions, and customer-centric service delivery.

“As we commemorate Democracy Day, we pause to reflect on our collective achievements as a nation and reaffirm our commitment to the ideals of democracy, opportunity, equity, and inclusive growth,” said Rabi Jammal, Group General Manager, JMG.

He acknowledged the efforts of Nigeria’s past and present leaders, whose contributions have helped shape a democratic environment that empowers individuals, supports innovation, and allows businesses like JMG to thrive.

With operations spanning power generation, renewable energy, electrical infrastructure, vertical transportation, cooling systems, and air compressors, JMG has played a critical role in enhancing productivity across key sectors, including energy, manufacturing, healthcare, and infrastructure.

“Our work is guided by a deep belief in Nigeria’s potential. Through cutting-edge solutions and long-term partnerships, we are proud to be part of the nation’s development journey.

“We remain dedicated to helping Nigeria grow stronger economically, technologically, and sustainably.

“As the country celebrates another year of democratic progress, JMG extends its warmest wishes to all Nigerians, standing in unity and hope for a brighter, more prosperous future,” Jammal said.

