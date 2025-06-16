29 C
Lagos
June 16, 2025
Trending now

Bishop Dr Chidi honoured as Patron of Lagos Police Chaplaincy

Court rejects FG’s application for bench warrant against Senator Natasha

Cult war in Lagos: Assembly summons police boss, others

Gov Okpebholo approves return of schools to missionaries in Edo

Leadway Assurance records ₦173.2bn revenue, pays and ₦117bn claims in 2024

Borno CP charges officers, men on professionalism, discipline , commitment

Police arrest domestic worker for alleged theft of employer’s car

FG summons Air Peace over flight cancellations, unpaid refunds

Court rejects FG’s application for bench warrant against Natasha

Publisher Vanguard Newspapers, Mr. Sam Amuka @ 90

Champion Newspapers LTD
Education

Gov Okpebholo approves return of schools to missionaries in Edo

by Peter Anayo094

In a major policy shift, Governor Monday Okpebholo has approved the return of schools to missionary organizations in Edo State.

This decision was announced following a meeting between the Governor and the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Auchi, Gabriel G. Dunia, on Monday in Government House, Benin City, Edo State capital.

Okpebholo committed to establishing a committee to identify the specific schools that will be handed over.
He clarified that any of the affected schools currently undergoing renovation by the State Government would remain under its supervision until their completion.

Among the schools expected to be affected by this policy are prominent institutions such as Our Lady of Fatima College, Auchi; St. Angela’s Grammar School, Uzairue; St. John Grammar School, Fugar; St. Peter’s Grammar School, Agenebode; St. James’s Grammar School, Afuze; St. Joseph College, Otuo; St. Mary Grammar School, Eme-Ora; and St. Aloysius Gonzaga Grammar School, Ososo.

The move comes decades after the civil government forcefully took over Catholic primary and secondary schools in the 1970s.

Bishop Dunia revealed that despite persistent appeals to previous administrations, the state government had not positively responded to the Church’s requests for the return of their institutions until now.

Bishop Dunia underscored the strategic importance of these educational institutions to the Catholic Mission, stressing their role not only in the intellectual formation of children but also in fostering “ideal moral character, which constitutes the bedrock of a good society.”

This approval marks a significant step towards addressing long-standing grievances and potentially enhancing educational standards through faith-based initiatives in Edo State, according to a statement signed by red Itua, the Chief Press Secretary to Edo Governor.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Gov Diri of Bayelsa vows to complete all on-going projects, condemns culture of abandoned project

Editor

Books address how wellness leads to ‘better life’

Bisiriyu Olaoye

Adaeze Ossai donates books to public schools in Enugu

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO