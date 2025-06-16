Oyo Govt, Cyclist aiming Guinness World Record

… Set to train 18 orphans

From: Joseph Okwuofu, Ibadan.

The Oyo State Government is set to make a historic entry into the Guinness Book of Records as it backs an attempt by Ibadan-based cyclist, Ebaide Joy who will embark on a record-breaking motorcycle journey across 12 African countries in July.

The mission will not only challenge the Guinness World Record for the longest solo ride by a female biker- currently at 30,000 kilometers, but will also provide life-changing vocational training for 18 orphaned girls who have a similar background of growing up in orphanage institutions in Nigeria like Joy did.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs, Hon. Toyin Balogun who announced this in a statement on Monday, in Ibadan said the feat, officially approved by Guinness World Records, has full support from the Ministry of Women Affairs and social development.

She said this is in a bid to empower vulnerable girls and amplify the voices of African women on the global stage.

Balogun’s words, “Ebaide Joy is a daring female motorcyclist and philanthropist who is set to embark on a record-breaking motorcycle journey across 12 African countries.”

She pledged institutional backing for Ebaide’s mission, describing her initiative as one that dovetails neatly with the ministry’s core mandate for the sustainable empowerment and alleviation of poverty from vulnerable demographics.

She added that the ministry, with the backing of His Excellency Governor Seyi Makinde, would be delighted to support the training and post-graduation empowerment of the 18 beneficiaries.

“Once these girls complete their training, the ministry will work with your team to provide startup grants and equipment to ensure they achieve sustainable livelihoods,” she said.

She observed that Ebaide’s initiative aligns with the state’s broader goal of the ministry.

“This is more than a just record-breaking adventure or an adrenaline chasing venture.It’s a symbol of the resilience, courage, and commitment to breaking glass ceilings of the female demographic,” Hon. Balogun stated.

She said, “You’ve been able to rise above personal and physical challenges, including being orphaned at a young age,a spinal cord injury from an accident to creating a platform for other vulnerable girls to thrive. That is not only truly extraordinary,it’s remarkable,worth celebrating and what’s more,deserving of support.”

“This partnership is timely, strategic, and has a nexus with the Makinde administration’s people-centric agenda on sustainable empowerment”, the Honorable Commissioner stated.

Ebaide Joy’s solo journeies are filmed with a camera mounted on her motorcycle, showcasing not only the gruelling physical demands of the journey, but also the stories of the people she meets along the way.

Ebaide described her travels as the “highlight of her life,” noting that the adrenaline, purpose, and mission fuel her resolve even in moments of exhaustion.

Her upcoming trip begins in July, 2025 and is expected to take three months. Upon her return to Nigeria, she plans to host a graduation ceremony for the empowered girls, marking a new chapter in their lives and continuing her mission of impact through adventure.

Ebaide Joy said that her journey is not just about breaking a record; it’s about breaking cycles of poverty.

“I grew up an orphan, and I understand the struggles and vulnerabilities they face.This journey is not just about breaking a record; it’s about breaking cycles of poverty,” Evaida told the Commissioner Hon( Mrs) Toyin Balogun and other officials during her visit.

This program will be empowering 18 orphaned girls with three months of intensive vocational training in tailoring, hairdressing, and catering. After graduation, each will receive capital to start her own business.”