Cult war in Lagos: Assembly summons police boss, others

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Lagos State House of Assembly has summoned the State Commissioner of Police, Jimoh Moshood, and three other key officials following renewed cult clashes and violence in the Mushin area and other parts of the State.

The cult-related clashes have led to the loss of innocent lives.

Also summoned are the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Bolaji Robert, the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Ope George, and the Commissioner for Basic Education, Tolani Ali-Balogun.

The motion to this effect was moved during Monday’s plenary by Hon. Olayinka Kazeem, representing Mushin Constituency II, under Matters of Urgent Public Importance.

According to Kazeem, there has been a disturbing surge in cult-related violence and youth unrest in his constituency, with some underage youths now involved in cult clashes, endangering lives and property.

“This issue is heartbreaking to both the people and the families of these children. I urge the Assembly to mandate security agencies to intensify the crackdown on cultism and enforce strict drug control,” Kazeem said.

He also called for urgent reorientation and intervention programmes to redirect young people away from violence.

Hon. Nureeni Akinsanya of Mushin Constituency I supported the motion, stating that gangs armed with dangerous weapons have taken over several streets in the area, including Abiodun and Olusoga streets.

Hon. Rasheed Shabi revealed that lawmakers are often pressured to bail out arrested cultists but suggested that such individuals should now be allowed to face the full consequences of their actions.

Hon. Bonu Solomon (Badagry I) called for stiffer penalties for offenders, warning against excessive sympathy for those involved in cultism.

On his part, Hon. Femi Saheed (Kosofe) identified the abuse of sachet alcohol as a key contributor to youth violence.

The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa agreed that the issue is widespread across Lagos State.

While acknowledging the strain on prison facilities, he emphasized the need for alternative solutions such as youth engagement through sports — a programme the House had previously budgeted for.

“The local government must take responsibility for these miscreants, many of whom are now living under bridges. We must also intensify efforts to engage the youths meaningfully,” Obasa said.

The Speaker concluded by affirming that the Commissioner of Police and the other concerned commissioners would be summoned to appear before the House for further deliberation, after which the Assembly will take a concrete position.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2