Coscharis Technologies partners with Hikvision to improve security in Africa

Coscharis Technologies Limited, a Nigerian ICT company, has announced a strategic partnership with Hikvision, a global provider of intelligent video surveillance and AI-powered solutions.

This alliance is geared toward expanding access to cutting-edge security technologies across Sub-Saharan Africa.

According to Dr. Sunday Mukoro, managing director of Coscharis Technologies, this collaboration aligns with the company’s mission to remain at the forefront of innovation.

“Partnering with Hikvision gives us the opportunity to deliver even more tailored, high-performance IT and security solutions to our clients,” Mukoro said.

He noted that both companies share a commitment to excellence and digital transformation, particularly in enhancing safety and smart infrastructure across the region.

Hikvision’s Country Manager in Nigeria, Mr. Bob Bian, emphasised why Coscharis Technologies was the preferred partner: “With their strong distribution network and solid track record in the ICT industry, Coscharis is well-positioned to drive our growth across Sub-Saharan Africa. We’re excited to work together to make smart security more accessible.”

With over three decades of experience, Coscharis Technologies is no stranger to leading the charge in IT distribution.

As a key player in the Coscharis Group, a conglomerate with investments in industries ranging from automobiles to agriculture, the company has earned a reputation for reliability and technical expertise.

