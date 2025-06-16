Church collapses on worshippers in Taraba, many sustain various degrees of injuries

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

A church building collapsed in Taraba State, injuring many worshippers.

The church, United Methodist Church in Nigeria UMCN is located behind the Police Divisional office, in Mutum-Biyu town, the headquarters of Gassol Local Government Area of the State.

Our correspondent gathered that worshipers were said to be in the church on Sunday before the building collapsed due to a heavy rainfall accompanied by a strong windstorm.

However, there was no death recorded in the incident while those who sustained injuries were taken to Mutumbiyu Referral Hospital for treatment, while those with fractures were rushed to a local bone setter in the town.

The bone setter, Alhaji Baffa Wanzami, told our correspondent via a phone conversation that three of the worshipers, including a girl who got fractures on their arms and legs, were brought to him.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2