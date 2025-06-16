25.7 C
Building under construction collapses in Lagos

by Peter Anayo074

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has confirmed the collapse of a two-storey building under construction at No. 3, Craig St. off Apata Road in the Shomolu area of Lagos State.

The agency’s Permanent Secretary, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed this in a statement on Monday made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

Oke-Osanyintolu said the incident occurred during the decking phase of the construction.

“Upon arrival at the incident scene, it was discovered that the structure was one of two structures being erected at the site.

“No casualties were recorded as workers reportedly evacuated the site before the arrival of emergency responders,” he said.

He also said that the collapse affected a nearby church, the RCCG Liberty Parish located at No. 5, Craig St., after concrete pillars from the collapsed building fell onto the structure.

“Worshippers present in the church escaped unhurt, and no injuries were reported,” he said.

“A coordinated search has been carried out to confirm that no one was trapped under the rubble.

The affected site has since been cordoned off to prevent secondary incidents

“Residents and bystanders have been advised to steer clear of the collapsed structure for their safety.

He said the immediate cause of the incident was yet to be ascertained, adding that further investigations would be conducted.

“Search and rescue operation has been concluded, ”he said.

 

