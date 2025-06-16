Borno CP charges officers, men on professionalism, discipline , commitment

— warns against corruption, human right abuses, unethical conduct

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

The newly posted Borno State Commissioner of Police, CP Naziru Abdulmajid, has tasked officers and men of the command to remain professional, disciplined, and committed to the core values of policing.

CP Naziru Abdulmajid who made the call on Monday during his maiden CPs Conference with officers and men of the command, at the Police headquarters, Maiduguri, warned the officers against corruption, human rights abuse and unethical conduct.

” To the officers and men of the Borno state command, the expectations are high. I urge you to remain professional, disciplined and committed to our core values.

Corruption, human rights abuses, and unethical conduct will not be tolerated. Together, we will raise the bar of excellence in service delivery”, he said.

CP Abdulmajid assured that ” we will enhance visibility policing, strengthen collaborations with sister security agencies, and deepen our partnership with traditional institutions, religious leaders, community groups and the media . I believe strongly that security is a shared responsibility and with your support, we can build a safer Borno”.

” Borno has shown remarkable resilience in the face of adversity. I am fully aware of the complex security landscape, and I assure you that we will work relentlessly to sustain and improve the gains recorded in the fight against crime, insurgency, and other threats to public safety”, the Commissioner added.

While acknowledging the effects of his predecessor, CP Lawan Yusufu for laying solid foundation to build upon, CP Abdulmajid assured the people of Borno of his dedication, fairness and unwavering commitment to intelligence-led and community-oriented policing.

He appealed to the public to cooperate with the security agencies by sharing information and mutual trust, assuring that his doors are always opened for suggestions and constructive engagements that will deliver better policing services.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2