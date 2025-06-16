29 C
Lagos
June 16, 2025
Trending now

Bishop Dr Chidi honoured as Patron of Lagos Police Chaplaincy

Court rejects FG’s application for bench warrant against Senator Natasha

Cult war in Lagos: Assembly summons police boss, others

Gov Okpebholo approves return of schools to missionaries in Edo

Leadway Assurance records ₦173.2bn revenue, pays and ₦117bn claims in 2024

Borno CP charges officers, men on professionalism, discipline , commitment

Police arrest domestic worker for alleged theft of employer’s car

FG summons Air Peace over flight cancellations, unpaid refunds

Court rejects FG’s application for bench warrant against Natasha

Publisher Vanguard Newspapers, Mr. Sam Amuka @ 90

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

Borno CP charges officers, men on professionalism, discipline , commitment

by Peter Anayo087

— warns against corruption, human right abuses, unethical conduct

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

 

The newly posted Borno State Commissioner of Police, CP Naziru Abdulmajid, has tasked officers and men of the command to remain professional, disciplined, and committed to the core values of policing.

CP Naziru Abdulmajid who made the call on Monday during his maiden CPs Conference with officers and men of the command, at the Police headquarters, Maiduguri, warned the officers against corruption, human rights abuse and unethical conduct.

” To the officers and men of the Borno state command, the expectations are high. I urge you to remain professional, disciplined and committed to our core values.

Corruption, human rights abuses, and unethical conduct will not be tolerated. Together, we will raise the bar of excellence in service delivery”, he said.

CP Abdulmajid assured that ” we will enhance visibility policing, strengthen collaborations with sister security agencies, and deepen our partnership with traditional institutions, religious leaders, community groups and the media . I believe strongly that security is a shared responsibility and with your support, we can build a safer Borno”.

” Borno has shown remarkable resilience in the face of adversity. I am fully aware of the complex security landscape, and I assure you that we will work relentlessly to sustain and improve the gains recorded in the fight against crime, insurgency, and other threats to public safety”, the Commissioner added.

While acknowledging the effects of his predecessor, CP Lawan Yusufu for laying solid foundation to build upon, CP Abdulmajid assured the people of Borno of his dedication, fairness and unwavering commitment to intelligence-led and community-oriented policing.

He appealed to the public to cooperate with the security agencies by sharing information and mutual trust, assuring that his doors are always opened for suggestions and constructive engagements that will deliver better policing services.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

SERAP: Court stops NBC from imposing fines, threatening to impose sanctions on broadcast stations

NewChampion

Wike slams removal of furniture contract award for ICC renovation from Julius Berger

Peter Anayo

NNPP Chieftain mourns Kano athletes, sympathises with Gov Yusuf, deceased families

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO