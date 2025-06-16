Bishop Dr Chidi honoured as Patron of Lagos Police Chaplaincy

29 C
by Peter Anayo042

It was a moment of honour and spiritual celebration at the Nigeria State Command, Ikeja, as Bishop Chidi Anthony, General Overseer of Kings In Christ Ministries Inc. and Founder of the Pentecostal Ministers Forum (PMF), was officially decorated as a Patron of the Protestant Chaplaincy of the Nigerian Police, Lagos Command.

The recognition was conferred by Nigeria Police Protestant Chaplains, Lagos State Command. The award acknowledges Bishop Anthony’s longstanding spiritual contributions, his impact in advancing moral values within society, and his unwavering commitment to faith-based leadership that has touched lives within and beyond church walls.

Speaking to the media shortly after receiving the honour, Bishop Anthony expressed deep appreciation:

> “When you’re doing things and people aren’t feeling the impact, how do you know you’re on the right track? This award is proof that the work we do is being recognized—not just within the church, but even by the Nigeria Police and society at large. This is a plus to me and to my people. I am happy and I truly cherish this award.”

He also noted that this is not the first time the police have acknowledged his efforts, describing it as a continued affirmation of the synergy between faith and national service.

Bishop Anthony further commended the men and women of the Nigerian Police Force, urging the public to recognize the integrity and dedication of many officers.

“We have good people in the force,” he said. “Not all of them are bad. I encourage the police to let integrity be their watchword.”


The event witnessed the presence of police officers, clergy, and members of the public who gathered in unity to celebrate faith, community, and service. Bishop Anthony’s work through Kings In Christ Ministries and PMF has been widely recognized for strengthening the spiritual lives of both citizens and security operatives.

This latest honour is a powerful reminder of the growing relevance of faith-driven leadership in national development and social transformation.

 

