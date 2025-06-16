African leaders reaffirm commitment to trilateral trade agenda with China

African leaders have reaffirmed their commitment to a trilateral trade agenda with China, one anchored on investment, innovation and infrastructure.

They highlighted this during the Fourth China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo (CAETE), which closed on Sunday in Changsha, Hunan Province, China.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the first three editions of CAETE were held in June 2019, September 2021 and June 2023.

They yielded results including the signing of 336 projects with a total investment of over 53 billion dollars.

The 2025 expo, with the theme: “China-Africa: Together Towards Modernisation”, brought together high-level delegations from Africa to deepen cooperation under the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) framework.

In his remarks, China’s Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, said no matter how the international landscape might evolve, China would always stand firmly with Africa, offering strong support for the continent’s modernisation.

Uganda’s Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja said that meaningful modernisation must be rooted in partnership, grounded in mutual respect, shared interest and inclusive development.

Nabbanja cited the 10 partnership actions announced during the 24th FOCAC Summit in Beijing as a testament to China’s commitment to high-impact collaboration.

She welcomed Chinese initiatives targeting trade, industrial cooperation, infrastructure, health, innovation and green development, describing them as vital to Africa’s transformation.

She reiterated Uganda’s focus on Vision 2040, a national development plan prioritising industrialisation, infrastructure, and human capital development.

Nabbanja called on the private sector to drive implementation.

She daid: “Government policies can only go so far.

“It is your investments and innovations that will drive real economic transformation.”

Liberia’s Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung affirmed Liberia’s continued support for the One-China principle, while inviting Chinese investors to view Liberia not just as a market but as a strategic partner in development.

He described the expo as an opportunity to expand full-scale cooperation into energy, mining, infrastructure and technology.

In his address, Kenya’s Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs Minister Musalia Mudavadi said that, with trade between China and Africa reaching a record 295.5 billion dollars in 2024, Africa must pursue not just trade but also transformative partnership.

Kenya’s participation at CAETE follows successful hosting of the first China-Africa Industrial Dialogue (CAID) in Nairobi, earlier in 2025.

Mudavadi said that the approach promoted investment in agriculture, information and communication technology, infrastructure, and export development, including specialty coffee and horticulture for the Chinese market.

He, however, said that in spite of the growing cooperation, there was a major trade imbalance.

He noted that Kenya exported 203.5 million dollars to China in 2024, against 4.45 billion dollars in imports.

To address this, he proposed diversification of Kenya’s export base, increased small and medium enterprises participation, and alignment with intra-African trade platforms such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

“Kenya welcomes Chinese investment in infrastructure, particularly energy, transport and digital connectivity.

“We also seek partnerships in youth innovation, technology transformation and industrial development aligned with Kenya’s Vision 2030,” he added.

With five African countries, including Nigeria invited as Countries of Honour, CAETE is translating exhibition traffic into trade growth, thereby boosting greater visibility worldwide.

According to China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the expo attracted nearly 4,700 Chinese and African enterprises and more than 30,000 participants from China and abroad.

Also, the total amount of preliminary cooperation projects reached at the expo exceeded 11 billion U.S. dollars.

Speaking with NAN, a Nigerian exhibitor, Austin Akpehe, lauded Changsha for implementing measures to make China-Nigeria business settlements and transactions easy.

Akpehe is the Chief Executive Officer of Hunan Galaxy Global Trade Development.

He said that finance, customs, trade, agriculture, and energy formed a part of the synergy between China and Africa with small-scale businesses playing a great role in almost all sectors.

He, however, said small-scale businesses would benefit more if Nigeria’s government would give more support them in seeking trade opportunities abroad.

“Nigeria brings so much to the table in our trade relationship with China as there are almost no restrictions on the levels the Chinese can explore and trade in Nigeria.”

Akpehe urged Nigerian Government to also do more in the area of industrialisation ‘because the country is a haven of investments’.

At the exhibition area, one of the products that caught the attention of many visitors was grains made from cassava, which Akpehe said could help to tackle food challenges in years to come.

Other items showcased included sports equipment, artificial football turfs and engineering products.

