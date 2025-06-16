10 year boy kills police father with Ak47 rifle in Anambra 

29 C
by Editor089

 

 

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

A 10 year old boy, (names withheld ), was said to have mistakenly shot dead his father, an inspector of police, Okolie Amechi, with the father’s service AK 47  rifle in their residence at Awka, Anambra state capital.

It was gathered also that the boy unintentionally shot his sibling in the hand during the accidental discharge, thereby throwing the family and neighbourhood in mourning mood.

Confirming the incident, the State Police  Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, expressed deep sorrow over the unfortunate event.

According to him, “The shooting took place on Sunday evening and was the result of an accidental discharge. The 10-year-old, reportedly unaware of the rifle’s loaded state, pulled the trigger, fatally hitting his father in the back and injuring his sibling.

“Inspector Amechi was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead by the attending physician. The second victim, who sustained an injury to the hand, is currently receiving treatment and is said to be responding well.

“The AK-47 rifle has been recovered, and the late Inspector’s remains have been deposited at the morgue,” Ikenga stated further.

The Anambra State Police Command offered its condolences to the family and friends of Inspector Amechi and wished the injured child a speedy recovery

 

 

