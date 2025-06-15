World Blood Donor Day: Fidelity Bank, firm partner for free testing

Mozuk Future Solutions Limited, in partnership with Fidelity Bank Plc, has launched a free blood group testing in Abuja.

The testing was in commemoration of World Blood Donor Day, marked annually on June 14.

The 2025 World Blood Donor Day is themed, “Give blood, give hope: Together we save lives.”

The day is dedicated to expressing gratitude to voluntary non-remunerated blood donors for their altruistic contributions that save lives, and to highlight the ongoing and critical need for safe and regular blood donations.

A statement released on Sunday by Steve Aborisade, noted that the free blood group testing, which held in Abuja on Saturday was designed to raise awareness about the life-saving value of voluntary blood donation, educate the public on the importance of knowing their blood group, and promote regular and safe blood donation as a civic responsibility.

“As part of the event, Mozuk will provide free blood grouping tests using its innovative ABOD Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits, a fast, simple, and accurate method to determine an individual’s blood type,” it said.

The Managing Director of Mozuk Future Solutions, Dr. Godwin Emmanuel, emphasised the importance of the initiative, stating, “This event underscores our commitment to improving public health through innovative diagnostics and partnerships. Knowing one’s blood group is not just a medical necessity—it can mean the difference between life and death in emergencies. We are proud to collaborate with Fidelity Bank to create this impact.”

Highlighting the bank’s involvement, the Relationship Manager at Fidelity Bank Plc, Mr. Alaba Afolabi, said, “As a responsible corporate institution, we are proud to support this important initiative. Blood donation saves lives every day, and we believe that empowering our staff and the community with knowledge and access to free testing is a meaningful way to give back. This partnership reflects our commitment to health and social impact.”