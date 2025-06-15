Wawa-Zange Grazing Reserve to be rehabilitated- Minister

NJEMANZE EMMANUEL G.C.

As part of ongoing efforts to transform Nigeria’s livestock sector and rehabilitate the nation’s grazing reserves, the Federal Government has announced plans to revamp dilapidated infrastructure at the Wawa-Zange Grazing Reserve in Gombe State.

The Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Mukhtar Maiha, made this known during an inspection tour of the reserve on Friday, 13th June 2025, where he reaffirmed the government’s commitment to restoring grazing reserves into functional, sustainable hubs for livestock development.

According to the Minister, the Wawa-Zange rehabilitation will cover critical infrastructure, including road networks, primary health care facilities, a veterinary clinic, classrooms, solar energy systems, and, most importantly, the provision of water for both human and animal consumption.

The Minister described Wawa-Zange as a strategic asset, noting that the reserve spans 144,000 hectares and currently hosts over 5,000 herders engaged in both farming and livestock rearing.

“By every standard, these residents deserve all the amenities that a modern grazing reserve should offer,” Maiha stated.

Furthermore, he revealed that the reserve would be repurposed to support breed improvement centres, pasture cultivation, and other services that discourage seasonal migration of herders.

“Wawa-Zange should come back to life.

We want this reserve to become a model of sustainability,” he said.

On the issue of farmer-herder relations, the Minister emphasised a non-confrontational, collaborative approach.

Instead of displacing farmers who have encroached on parts of the reserve, the government will encourage a system of shared land use, where farmers provide residual crop feed for the herders, while herders, in turn, supply manure to enrich the farmers’ soil.

This mutually beneficial exchange, Maiha noted, aligns with the Ministry’s broader objective of promoting peaceful coexistence, reducing conflicts, and enhancing productivity across both the livestock and crop value chains.

The Minister also paid a private courtesy visit to the Governor of Gombe State, His Excellency Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, to discuss areas of collaboration.

Earlier in his remarks, the Gombe State Commissioner for Agriculture and Animal Husbandry, Dr. Barnabas Malle, acknowledged the challenges faced by herders, particularly in terms of accommodation structures and perennial water supply.

He assured that once essential amenities are in place, the herding community is eager to settle permanently.

The visit to Wawa-Zange builds upon the Federal Government’s broader strategy under the National Livestock Growth Acceleration Strategy (NL-GAS), which aims to rehabilitate 417 grazing reserves across Nigeria.

In May 2025, the Honourable Minister was in Plateau State for the launch of the Wase Livestock Village, a flagship model that is already setting the standard for integrated livestock settlements.

The revitalisation of grazing reserves like Wawa-Zange is expected to generate employment across livestock value chains, boost food security, reduce greenhouse gas emissions from migratory herding, and contribute to Nigeria’s economic diversification agenda.

