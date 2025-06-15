Promasidor Reinforces Social Impact with Launch of Ikun Milk Day in Ekiti

Promasidor Nigeria Limited, a leading food and beverage company, in a strong display of corporate social responsibility, has flagged off “Ikun Milk Day”, a transformative initiative aimed at improving education and child nutrition by providing fresh milk once a week to primary school pupils in Ikun-Amure, Ekiti State and also providing them with education on dairy farming and nutrition. The programme underscores Promasidor’s enduring commitment to health, education, and the empowerment of its host communities.

The launch event, held at the Ikun Dairy Farm a commercial dairy farm, a joint venture between Promasidor Nigeria and Fountain Holdings Limited, drew an esteemed audience, including the Governor of Ekiti State, Abiodun Oyebanji, the Minister of Livestock Development, Alhaji Idi Mukhtar Maiha, represented by Victor Egbon, Director of Ruminant and Monogastric Development, members of the Ekiti State Executive Council, the Moba Local Government Chairman, and traditional rulers from across the state.

In his address, Governor Oyebanji praised Promasidor for its purposeful engagement with the community and its proactive stance on child welfare, “This initiative is not just about milk, it’s about securing the future of our children,” The provision of milk would not only boost the health of the pupils but also encourage higher public-school enrolment and attendance” he said. “Promasidor has shown what a true partnership with the people looks like, by turning local resources into lasting community value. We are proud to see Ikun Dairy Farm at the center of this remarkable effort.”

Representing Promasidor Nigeria’s CEO, Francois Gillet, Corporate Affairs & IDF Director, Dr. Eno Udoma-Eniang, emphasized the initiative’s impact: “Today marks a significant milestone not just for our dairy farm operations here in Ikun-Ekiti, but more importantly, for the children of this community who will be the primary beneficiaries of this initiative”. She added “This project came out of our desire to give back to our host community in an impactful and sustainable way. The significance of this program extends beyond mere distribution of milk as research has shown that proper nutrition is fundamental to cognitive development and academic performance.”

She expressed gratitude to the Governor for his steadfast support of education, youth development, and local production values closely aligned with Promasidor’s mission.

The beneficiaries include five primary schools in Ikun-Amure, AUD/CAC United Nursery and Primary School, St. Thomas’ Catholic Nursery and Primary School, Seventh Day Adventist Nursery and Primary School, All Saints Anglican Nursery and Primary School and Community Primary School, Ikun-Amure Ekiti.

The initiative builds on Promasidor’s tradition of championing education in Nigeria with Cowbellpedia a mathematics competition which has for over two decades awarded scholarships and equipped schools with learning materials and Harness Your Dream, a career guidance initiative that has helped thousands of secondary school students identify their talents and make informed decisions about their future careers.