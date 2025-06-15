Plateau CAN chairman, Lubo is dead

Rev. Fr. Polycarp Lubo, the Chairman of the Plateau Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), is dead.

Lubo, a priest of the Catholic Archdiocese of Jos, died in the early hours of Sunday at the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that two weeks ago, Lubo was involved in an accident, where he sustained a head injury.

Rev. Fr. Daniel Gyang, the Chancellor of the archdiocese, confirmed the incident to newsmen on Sunday in Jos.

“On a sad note but with total submission to the will of God, we hereby announce the passing unto eternal glory of Very Rev. Fr. Polycarp Lubo.

“He passed on to eternal glory in the early hours of Sunday, June 15.

“The Archbishop condoles with his immediate family, CAN in Plateau, the presbyterium of Jos and the parishioners of St. William’s Parish, Zawan, where he was the Parish Priest.

“The archbishop equally commiserates with all the Religious and lay faithful of the archdiocese over this loss, ”he Gyang said.

The chancellor said that burial arrangements for the deceased would be announced in due course.