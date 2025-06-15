Outrage as Ganduje, APC North-East Chairman endorse Tinubu without Shettima

There was chaos at the meeting of All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders in the North- East, on Sunday, after Comrade Mustapha Salihu, National Vice Chairman of the ruling party in the North-East, failed to mention the name of Vice-President Kashim Shettima while endorsing President Bola Tinubu for a second term.

The meeting, which was held in Gombe State, was attended by virtually all ministers, lawmakers, and governors of the party from the region.

Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, National Chairman of the APC, also led some key personalities to the event.

It was observed that when it was the turn of Salihu to speak, he endorsed Tinubu to emerge as an unopposed candidate of the APC but was silent about the Fate of Shettima.

However, the moment he finished his speech, delegates at the forum started to hurl insults at him, with some threatening to attack him physically, but he had to be escorted out of the meeting by security operatives.

To calm the situation, the Deputy National Chairman of the party, Bukar Dalori, endorsed both Tinubu and Shettima for a second term.

Daily Trust reports that Shettima haild from Borno, one of the states in the North-East region.

The meeting ended abruptly after the National Chairman, Dr. Ganduje, also endorsed Tinubu alone, without Shettima.

Our correspondent reports that Ganduje didn’t also mention Shettima’s name throughout his speech, which lasted about 10 minutes.

He had to be also escorted out of the venue by security operatives.

