NPA : How Dantsoho is Advancing Trade Facilitation, Tinubu’s Economic Policies

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, Abubakar Dantsoho has demonstrated professionalism, discipline and zest to shake up old-fashioned narratives at the nation’s premier maritime agency, a development that is driving trade facilitation and President Bola Tinubu’s strategy of growing exports

Vision defines or redefines specific objectives and accordingly realigns ideas, people and other resources. It creates the needed momentum and will to make change happen. It inspires individuals, compell organisations and institutions to synergise, to commit, to persist and to give their best. Riding on this philosophy, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, has since his appointment as the NPA boss by President Bola Tinubu 10 months ago, demonstrated impeccable professionalism, discipline and persistence to shake up the old-fashioned narratives at the nation’s premier maritime agency. And this is hardly a picnic. In effect, he came prepared. Dantsoho’s re-engineering, transformation, and repositioning of the NPA speak to fundamental changes that are afoot at the agency. This swathe of changes may lead to an unwitting mix up in the proper contextualisation and appreciation of their scope and significance. On assumption of office, Dantsoho promised to turn the organisation around and ensure Nigerian ports are the most efficient in Africa. He is doing that and more. Dantsoho’s first order of business on ascending the saddle was to initiate fresh initiatives targeting cost and value maximisation by infusing greater efficiency in NPA’s diverse operations, plugging income leakages and cutting down on administrative overheads. The quick impact of this course could be felt. There are more. Any staff of the multifaceted organisation will tell gladly today that they have never had it this good. Bringing his massive experience at the NPA where he grew through the ranks to bare, there has been improvement of the debt recovery and collection mechanisms, which triggered a remarkable decrease in the debt owed the agency for services rendered to stakeholders, international oil companies (IOCs) and other partners. Despite his massive achievements, there have been malicious reports in a section of the media (mainly mushroom online) aimed at achieving certain goals and derail Dantsoho. But Dr Dantsoho has demonstrated professionalism, discipline and persistence to shake up the old-fashioned narratives.

Since appointment on July11, 2024, Dantsoho has recorded several milestone achievements that has earned accolades and awards from several media organisations. For instance, Dantsoho was named Man of the Year by The Reporters Nigeria Magazine, in recognition of his transformative leadership in the maritime sector. He has also been recorgnised by reputable news organisations like Vanguard and BusinessDay Newspapers. Dantsoho, according to the management of the magazine, was honored for his outstanding contributions to port efficiency, trade facilitation, and Nigeria’s global maritime standing. “Under his leadership, the NPA sustained port efficiencies that helped drive Nigeria’s international trade volume to N5.81 trillion ($3.7 billion) in the third quarter of 2024,” the magazine’s management explained. A key highlight of his tenure, it stated, has been the successful implementation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s strategy for reducing petroleum imports, which significantly cut foreign exchange demand adding, “He also spearheaded Nigeria’s full membership in the International Port Community System Association (IPCSA), enhancing trade transparency through the National Single Window (NSW) project. Dantsoho’s leadership was instrumental in increasing transshipment cargo processed from Lekki Deep Seaport, catering to landlocked areas in Nigeria.” The magazine’s management further noted that his diplomatic efforts secured Nigeria’s re-admission into the prestigious Category C of the International Maritime Organization (IMO). “Recognised as the first Nigerian to be elected President of the Port Management Association of West & Central Africa (PMAWCA), Dr. Dantsoho’s influence extends beyond Nigeria, positioning the country as a key player in regional maritime affairs. In awarding him Man of the Year, The Reporters Nigeria Magazine commended his role in transforming the NPA into a strategic hub for sustainable maritime logistics, fostering economic growth, and creating employment opportunities,” they explained. In his response to the award, Dantsoho acknowledged the continuous support and guidance of the Minister of Marine & Blue Economy, His Excellency Adegboyega Oyetola, in achieving the successes the NPA has attained so far. He assured all stakeholders of NPA’s dedication to continue deploying the efficiencies necessary to grow the national economy, emphasising that the award would only spur the organisation to do more in advancing the frontiers of trade facilitation to support the national economy.

Outstanding Revenue Generation

In a year replete with remarkable milestones, none is more emblematic of Dantsoho’s ascent than his historic election as Chairman PMAWCA. It reflects the collective confidence of member nations in Dantsoho’s ability to advance the shared aspirations of West and Central Africa’s maritime economy. Perhaps the most staggering testament to Dantsoho’s leadership is the transformation of the NPA’s revenue profile. In a single fiscal year, the authority’s earnings surged from N424.2 billion in 2023 to an astounding N893.6 billion in 2024—a 111 per cent leap that has not only outpaced projections but also revitalized national conversations around the economic potential of Nigerian ports. Such an exponential increase is no accident. It is the product of a deliberate strategy anchored in digital transformation, strategic investments, and fiscal transparency. Under Dantsoho’s stewardship, the NPA has aggressively pursued the digitalisation of port operations and the introduction of a robust Port Community System (PCS)—a twin initiative that is rapidly closing the leakages through which corruption once seeped and productivity once waned. Beyond the balance sheets, Dantsoho’s legacy is being etched into the very fabric of NPA’s institutional culture. His tenure has catalyzed a revolution in employee welfare and industrial relations, breaking through bureaucratic inertia to address long-standing grievances. With the unflinching support of the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, Dantsoho facilitated a decisive intervention into the chronic issue of employee stagnation. The greenlight for long-delayed promotion examinations has rejuvenated morale within the ranks, earning commendations from labour unions, including the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) and the Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government-Owned Companies (SSACGOC).

Growing Exports

Following the repositioning of the port system that has improved efficiency, the Nigerian Ports Authority recently announced plans to ensure the operational collaboration necessary to grow exports.

Dantsoho stated this when he received the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Liquiefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited, Dr. Phillip Mshelbila at the NPA headquarters.

According to the NPA boss, “Imbued by the mandate of the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy Adegboyega Oyetola for the NPA to support the increased export orientation of the Federal Government, we assure you of our unwavering support. Nigeria LNG (NLNG) has played a key role in Nigeria’s economic development and export growth since inception. We will grow this partnership.”

Speaking during the visit, Mshelbila expressed Nigeria LNG’s appreciation for the NPA’s the continued support and solicited increased synergy as NLNG Limited is expanding its LNG production capacity to take advantage of increased global demand.

Nigeria’s attainment of trade surplus of N5.81 trillion ($3.7 Billion) in third quarter of 2024 as reported by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) foreign trade alert was through exports predominantly consummated on the platforms of the Nigerian Ports Authority.

Dantsoho had on assumption of office last year promised to reposition the agency for increased productivity and greater efficiency for improved revenue generation.

Dantsoho said the NPA under his watch would rise up to the intense competition from neighboring countries.\Also, he promised to work tirelessly to improve efficiency, reduce costs and enhance the overall user experience at the nation’s seaports.

According to him, “As we embark on this Journey together, I wish to seize this opportunity to state that our main goal is to reposition the Organization for increased productivity and greater efficiency for improved revenue generation to the Authority and country. We must rise up to the intense competition we face from our neighbors, we must work tirelessly to improve efficiency, reduce costs and enhance the overall user experience in our ports.

“I am confident that our predetermined objectives can be achieved through our collective efforts, therefore collaboration and teamwork will be the cornerstone of our success. I challenge you to come with me on this journey. Let me assure you that we will aim to pay closer attention to staff welfare by ensuring timely payment of emoluments, compensations and addressing issues of training & capacity development particularly for deserving employees who add value in their areas of deployment.”

AfCFTA and ports modernisation

Determined to ensure that the Nigerian ports take advantage of the intra African trade that is expected to increase with the coming into operation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Dantsoho has taken steps to reposition the Nigerian ports to improve its competitive strategy to stay ahead of its rival ports.

This, Dantsoho said, is because he envisaged that intra African trade will significantly increase with the collapse of trade barriers across Africa, saying “it is therefore imperative that the Nigerian ports reposition to be competitive in order not to lose its gateway traffic to the ports.

“Our vision is to be the Maritime Logistics Hub for sustainable port services in Africa,” he affirmed

Hesaid, “In the quest for our nation to optimize the benefits accruable from AFCFTA, there is no gainsaying that port plays a pivotal role as a nodal point in international logistics. Given the fact that port cost is a significant component of freight cost which ultimately affects the prices of goods in the market, this speaks to the imperativeness for our ports to be competitive and efficient. This requires strategic collaboration of every player in the port system for this to be actualized.”

He explained that port competitiveness is driven mainly by institution, infrastructure and macroeconomics, saying strong institutions; provide the regulatory and governance framework necessary for stable and predictable business operations; while infrastructure is a cornerstone of port competitiveness, influencing both operational efficiency and long-term strategic viability.

“The quality of infrastructure affects transport costs, trade efficiency, and overall competitiveness. Investments in inland terminals, logistic zones, and rail networks can expand a port’s influence beyond its traditional hinterland and bring about efficiency that makes the port competitive,” he said.

Similarly, the NPA MD, noted that the macroeconomic environment of a country is intricately linked to its ports’ performance and competitiveness, saying factors such as inflation, exchange rates, and economic stability influence trade flows and investments.

Dantsoho expressed his gratitude to the Oyetola, for his support to every step the authority is taking to reposition the Nigerian ports.

Improve competitiveness

To this end, he listed the following as the efforts of the NPA to reposition to improve its competitiveness: I. Port Modernisation Project: While saying that it is envisaged that modernization will position Nigerian ports at the edge of competition and improves efficiency, Dr Dantsoho disclosed that aside from the newly developed Lekki Deep Seaport, the remaining six ports in the country are grappling with decrepit infrastructure, ranging from silted channels to collapse breakwaters and quays. “It is consequent upon this that the Authority has embarked on a port modernisation project, aimed at revamping the dilapidated infrastructure. The Lagos Port Complex and Tin Can Island Port Complex will serve as pilot projects.”

Port Community System/National Single Window – This according to him, is a digital collaborative platform that enables seamless exchange of information amongst the many port stakeholders and provides a platform for one-stop shop payments for all activities within the port ecosystem.

He assures that this will reduce paper work and administrative bureaucracy.

He further disclosed that NPA in collaboration with the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) is working towards the actualisation of this project. “The Port Community System (PCS) is envisaged to culminate into the National Single Window (NSW) for maximum efficiency and competitiveness,” he said.

iii. Automation of Operations – Dantsoho pointed out that port operations can only be automated with modern and strong infrastructure. For instance, in container operations, modern Ship-to-Shore cranes can only be deployed on strong quay aprons, he said, stressing that “automation of our operations will be a major paradigm shift for our port efficiency. It is expected to reduce the turn-around-time of container vessels to hours instead of days.”

He affirmed that the country has a few new Deep seaport projects underway; the Badagry, Ibom, Calabar etc, saying with the right and skilled manpower deployed to these new ports, Nigerian ports will certainly be competitive.

Export Processing Terminals (EPTs) – Dantsoho disclosed that the NPA in collaboration with the Nigeria Customs Service approved the establishment of six Export Processing Terminals (EPTs) in the Lagos area.

His words: “All export cargoes are processed and certified fit before proceeding to the ports for loading on vessels. The establishment of the EPTs has seen our exports grow overtime.”

Truck E-Call up System (Trucks Transit Park/Eto) – He concluded by asserting that there is a correlation between port operation and hinterland evacuation of cargo, saying in order to clear the encumbrances in the port access corridor in the Lagos Pilotage District, the Authority engaged the services of Messrs. Trucks Transit Park (TTP) for real-time solution to the hitherto congestion caused by port bound trucks. Over 70,000 trucks have registered with the company, where they are electronically scheduled to deliver containers in the ports. The major achievement of this effort, Dr Dantsoho said, is that the Authority has freed up the port access roads in Lagos and has greatly improved the ease of doing business.

Single Window

Last month,the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) and the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), launched the Ports and Customs Efficiency Commitee (PCEC), a move aimed at enhanced efficiency and ease of doing business at the nation’s sea ports.

Speaking at the inaugural meeting of the PCEC, the director general, PEBEC, Zahrah Mustapha, said improving efficiencies at the nation’s seaports would reduce cargo dwell time, vessel turnaround and turnover for Customers.

Mustapha said the committee was launched to change the narrative of missed opportunities in the maritime sector and as well unlock potential opportunities, and enhancing Nigeria’s economy.

According to her, “By improving efficiencies in our ports, we can drastically reduce the average cargo dwell time and turnover time for customers, eliminate duplication of documentation and manual processes, and ensure customers’ satisfaction.

“This is not just another one of our reforms, but this is about resilience, it’s about unlocking potential opportunities, and enhancing Nigeria’s economy. This is not just a committee made up of government force for a difference, this also has a lot of private sector stakeholders,” she stated.

Speaking earlier, the Managing Director of NPA, Abubakar Dantsoho, said the authority is currently adressing four major pillars that are critical to repositioning the nation’s seaports and make it compete effectively with regional counterparts.

He said investment in infrastructure, equipment, technology, and human capacity would improve competitiveness and operational efficiency of the nation’s seqports.

Dantsoho noted that port infrastructure, particularly in Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports, is aged and in dire need of rehabilitation.

“Tin Can was constructed about 48 years ago, Apapa almost 100 years ago—yet no major rehabilitation has taken place all these years,” he said.

He added that recent government approval for the reconstruction of both ports would significantly improve berth depth and cargo handling capacity.

On the technological front, the NPA MD disclosed that the agency is working closely with the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) to deploy the Port Community System (PCS), which he described as the backbone for the National Single Window.