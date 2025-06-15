25.4 C
Notorious kidnappers, others escape from police cell in Nasarawa

by Editor0113

Prominent kidnappers were among 13 suspects who escaped from police detention at the Area Command in Nasarawa State.

 

They reportedly escaped after breaking through the wall of their cell

 

The incident occurred on June 14, 2025, at about 06:30 hours when the suspects held by the OC Anti-Kidnapping and OC Anti-Cultism broke out of their cell from the rear wall, police sources confirmed to Zagazola Makama on Sunday.

 

The suspects, now at large, include Jamilu Abdulsalam, chain theft and kidnapping, Abdullahi Yahaya (chain theft, kidnapping and culpable homicide), Usman Yerima (chain theft, kidnapping and culpable homicide), Abba Musa (chain theft, kidnapping and culpable homicide), Idris Hussaini (chain theft, kidnapping and culpable homicide), Abu Amu (chain theft and kidnapping), Usman Hassan (chain theft, intimidation and attempted kidnapping), Hussaini Sani (chain theft and kidnapping), Ibrahim Shuaibu (chain theft, kidnapping and culpable homicide), Hamza Abubakar (chain theft, kidnapping and culpable homicide), Usman Ibrahim, a.k.a Tecno (chain theft, causing grievous hurt, belonging to unlawful society and culpable homicide), and Abdullahi Muhammed (on court order).

 

The police said efforts were ongoing to arrest the suspects and bring them back into custody.

 

Meanwhile, the Cell Record Officer, incident duty officer, cell guard, and visiting-round officer have been queried and held accountable for their respective roles in the incident.

