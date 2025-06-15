25.4 C
Lagos
June 15, 2025
Trending now

Plateau CAN chairman, Lubo is dead

Peter Obi, Gov Alia condemn fresh massacre of over 200 persons in…

Navy Destroys 5 Illegal Refining Sites With 21 Reservoirs In Rivers

NPA : How Dantsoho is Advancing Trade Facilitation, Tinubu’s Economic Policies

Death toll grows as Israel, Iran trade attacks for third day

Lagos mandates e-call-up for trucks June 16

IFAD trains over 17,000 farmers, injects N17bn into Ebonyi

World Blood Donor Day: Fidelity Bank, firm partner for free testing

Notorious kidnappers, others escape from police cell in Nasarawa

Lessons of Mokwa’s Disaster

Champion Newspapers LTD
News

Death toll grows as Israel, Iran trade attacks for third day

by Editor0141

The death toll grew Sunday as Israel and Iran exchanged missile attacks for a third consecutive day, with Israel warning that worse is to come.
Israel targeted Iran’s Defense Ministry headquarters in Tehran and sites it alleged were associated with Iran’s nuclear program, while Iranian missiles evaded Israeli air defenses and slammed into buildings deep inside Israel.
In Israel, at least 10 people were killed in Iranian strikes overnight and into Sunday, according to the Magen David Adom rescue service, bringing the country’s total death toll to 13. The country’s main international airport and airspace remained closed for a third day.
In Iran, Israeli strikes have killed at least 406 people and wounded another 654, according to Washington-based Human Rights Activists. Iran’s government has not offered overall casualty figures.
The region braced for a drawn-out conflict after Israel’s strikes hit nuclear and military facilities, killing several senior generals and top nuclear scientists.
President Donald Trump said the U.S. had “nothing to do with the attack on Iran” and warned Tehran to expect “the full strength and might of the U.S. Armed Forces” if it retaliates against the United States.

Related posts

Uzodimma commissions Zion Ministry’s Orphanage and Old Peoples Home in Imo

Editor

FCTA achieved an impressive 95% execution rate for 2024 budget, valued at N1.15trn- Wike

Peter Anayo

Imo community protests invasion, seizure of land by military, police personnel

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO