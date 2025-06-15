27.7 C
Lagos
June 15, 2025
Trending now

Outrage as Ganduje, APC North-East Chairman endorse Tinubu without Shettima

Promasidor Reinforces Social Impact with Launch of Ikun Milk Day in Ekiti

Bola Atta mourns sister’s passing as Otunba Gbenga Daniel pens emotional tribute

Constitution amendment: Igbanke/Igboakiri people back Senator’s Nwoko’s demand for Anioma state

Imo 2028 Accelerating Progress, Bringing A New Imo Formula On-Board And Encouraging…

ALDG Hosts Inaugural Business Forum, Emphasises Industry-Wide Collaboration to Strengthen Nigeria’s Gas…

FMAFS explains it’s call for prayers for divine intervention, protection , national…

Wawa-Zange Grazing Reserve to be rehabilitated- Minister

Lagos council chairman dies after prolonged illness

The underdevelopment of Ijebu-Jesa, my Native Nazareth (2)

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

Bola Atta mourns sister’s passing as Otunba Gbenga Daniel pens emotional tribute

by Peter Anayo057

The Managing Director, UBA Foundation, Mrs. Bola Atta, has expressed deep grief over the loss of her beloved sister, Nininlola Adesola Ayantuga Adefope, who passed away recently.

Lola, born on 14 September 1962 in London, England, was the daughter of Senator Obafemi Ayantuga and his wife, Ajoke Ayantuga, an accountant.

With a career spanning over three decades in public service, Lola served as Secretary to the Local Government in Lagos State and later as Senior Special Assistant in Ogun State.

Known for her warmth, infectious laughter, and vibrant personality, she was described as the “life and soul of any gathering.”

In a heartfelt tribute, former Ogun State Governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, who expressed deep sorrow over her passing, recalled her dedication during his administration (2003–2011).

“I received the news of the passing of Lola Adefope with great sadness and pain.” Daniel said

“As Governor, she served as my Special Assistant on Governmental Affairs (Lagos Office), where she proved herself efficient and diligent”

“Her death is a stark reminder of life’s fleeting nature and a great personal loss to me and the nation she served passionately.”

Daniel further prayed for her soul to find eternal rest and for her grieving family to find strength.

A devoted wife and mother, Lola married architect Adebola Adefope in 1992, and their union was blessed with children.

The family has yet to announce funeral arrangements.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

APC Shuns Court Order, Holds LGA Congresses in Rivers, As Okocha Hails winners

Editor

Labour ministry reaffirms support for domestic workers protection bill

Peter Anayo

Housing ministry to renovate, safeguard, optimize federal assets nationwide

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO