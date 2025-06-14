Rivers State NASS Caucus condemns Sen. Henry Seriake Dickson’s comment on Emergency Rule in Rivers

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

Rivers State Caucus in the National Assembly have condemned the comments of Senator Henry Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa West Senatorial District in his Press briefing, wherein he expressed his anger at the Emergency rule in Rivers State and chided the President for not using his June 12 address before the National Assembly to restore suspended Governor Siminilayi Fubara to office.

The group categorically stated that Rivers State is not under military rule, insisting that the current Administrator of the State, Vice Admiral (Rtd.) Ibok-Ete Ibas, is a retired military officer, just as Senator Dickson is a retired police corporal.

Both men, it is further stated, cannot be said to be serving personnel of the armed forces.

According to the caucus, the implication of retirement is clear: once an officer retires, he becomes a civilian, and any leadership role he occupies is subject to civilian laws, norms, and democratic oversight.

It further stated that to label the current administration as “military rule” is, therefore, misleading and intellectually disingenuous.

“The declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State was a necessary constitutional intervention aimed at preserving peace, protecting lives, and restoring institutional order.

This decision was not taken lightly; it was prompted by the rising tide of political instability, executive rascality, and disregard for democratic institutions, which position was affirmed by the supreme court judgement of February 28th 2025, wherein the Court said that there was no Government in Rivers state.

“It is imperative to highlight that the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, acted swiftly and decisively to prevent the escalation of violence and systemic breakdown that loomed over our beloved state.

That bold step averted a full-blown crisis. Without that timely intervention, orchestrated chaos would have overwhelmed the mechanisms of governance and civil society,y” the group stated

The state of emergency declared in Rivers State is not a breach of the Constitution. Rather, it is a legitimate tool provided in Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution to restore sanity when democratic structures are under serious threat.

It noted that only recently, the suspended governor, Siminilayi Fubara, publicly thanked Mr. President for saving the day when he declared a state of Emergency in Rivers state.

Therefore, Senator Dickson cannot cry more than the bereaved.

The Parliamentary caucus also said that it is extremely unfortunate that a former Governor, a serving Senator and a retired Police Corporal who by virtue of his police training is expected to maintain law and order, decided to make undemocratic utterances capable of causing a breakdown of law and order in Rivers state, especially when its citizens are on a peace path.

It noted that it is on record that Senator Dickson on one of his numerous visits to the suspended Governor, promoted ethnic bigotry and biases that misled the Governor, and ultimately led to his suspension.

The lawmakers also recalled that Rtd. Corporal Dickson, as a serving Governor of Bayelsa State desecrated the Judiciary when he led thugs and armed men to disperse and disrupt a Federal High Court proceeding in Bayelsa State.

The group posited that with the antecedents of Senator Dickson, he is not qualified, grossly incompetent and unfit to claim to protect democracy.

Consequently, the Caucus cautioned Senator Henry Seriake Dickson to steer clear of further incitement of the Rivers People. We therefore call on security agencies to put a tab on him as well as the Senate Committee on ethics to commence investigations into the unparliamentary actions of Senator Dickson in Rivers state.

The Caucus briefing press release was signed by Sen.Barry Mpigi, Sen. Allwell Onyeso, Hon Kingsley Chinda Hon.Dunamene Dekor, Hon Solomon Bob, Hon Felix Nwaeke, Hon Kelechi Nwogu, Hon.Kelechi Nwogu,,Hon Hart Godwin, Hon.Blessing Amadi and Hon.Victor Obuzor.

