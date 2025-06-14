Police nab two child thieves in Anambra, rescue stolen children

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

The Anambra State Police Command has arrested two suspected child thieves identified as, 19-year-old Onyedika Daniel and 25-year-old Nkechi Onuwa.

The police also successfully rescued two young children and reunited them with their parents in Ozubulu, Ekwusigo Local Government Area of the State.

According to a statement by the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Tochukwu Ikenga on Saturday, the arrest came on the heels of a swift and coordinated police response to a distress report.

He said, “The incident occurred on Wednesday, June 12, 2025, when the mother of the two abducted children lodged a complaint that one of her children had returned home and informed her that two of his siblings had been taken away by an unknown individual while they were on their way to her shop near Nwafor Junction, Eziora, Ozubulu.

“Acting immediately on the report, police operatives launched an operation that led to the arrest of the principal suspect, Onyedika Daniel, at Okpuno-Oba, in Idemili South Local Government Area..”

According to Ikenga, the suspect confessed to the crime during interrogation and led the police to Oba, where he had handed over the two abducted children to the second suspect, Nkechi Onuwa, to further execute their criminal agenda.

He said that following the rescue of the victims, the children, aged between three and five years old were safely reunited with their grateful parents, bringing relief to the traumatized family and residents of the area.

While noting that the Command has intensified investigations to track down other members of the child-stealing syndicate, the statement assured that the suspects currently in custody would be charged to court upon conclusion of the investigation.

It added, “This achievement showcases the Command’s commitment to protecting vulnerable members of society and tackling crimes against children,” he stated.

“The arrest and rescue operation has been widely applauded by the Police Commissioner, CP Ikioye Orutugu, who commended the professionalism, gallantry and timely response of the officers.”

The CP further reiterated his warning to criminal elements that crimes against children will not be tolerated under any circumstances, saying that the long arm of the law will always catch up with perpetrators.

