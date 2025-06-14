Minister Commissions NDDC Projects in Cross River

The Minister of Regional Development, Engr. Abubakar Momoh, has commissioned the Ultra-Modern NDDC Cross River State Office and a road network totalling 8,137 km in Calabar South and Municipality. He also flagged off the first phase of distributing Handheld Tiller Machines to Farmers.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Engr. Momoh stated that the projects demonstrated the federal government’s commitment to developing the Niger Delta region.

The Minister commended the NDDC Board and Management for responding appropriately to the directives of President Bola Tinubu’s charge to deliver impactful projects in the Niger Delta region.

Momoh implored the Governors of Niger Delta states to continue to collaborate with the NDDC in the interest of developing the region.

He declared: “The NDDC is setting standards in good performance in the region. I advise the regional development commissions to emulate the Commission in delivering projects to the people.”

In his speech, the Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Otu, advised the NDDC to adopt new technologies in road construction, given the challenging environmental conditions in the Niger Delta region.

Governor Otu, who was represented by his Commissioner for Works, Hon. Ankpo Pius, thanked President Tinubu and the NDDC for their commitment to developing the Niger Delta region.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the NDDC Board, Mr. Chiedu Ebie, said that the completion of the road network was a reflection of the President Tinubu administration’s desire to transform the Niger Delta region.

He said, “We thank our stakeholders for their support and encouragement. We also appreciate the support and partnership of the state governments in several areas.

He stated that the Commission was determined to partner with the governors of Niger Delta states to ensure that the oil-producing states enjoy sustainable development.

Also speaking, the NDDC Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, restated his commitment to the mandate given to the Commission by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to change the narrative in Nigeria’s oil-producing region.

He restated NDDC ‘s commitment to the mandate given to the Commission by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to change the narrative in Nigeria’s oil-producing region.Ogbuku affirmed that the Commission was engaging all stakeholders to ensure harmony and cooperation in the task of developing the Niger Delta region.

He declared, “We will continue to celebrate the dividends of NDDC’s Renewed Hope Agenda. Earlier in the year, we commissioned a series of projects as part of the ‘NDDC Dividends of Renewed Hope’ initiative, as these projects were awarded during Mr. President’s tenure, demonstrating that he is working for the region across all nine states. The 10-km Oyigbo Road network in Rivers State, the 10km Abraka-Benin Road in Delta State, and the flag-off of the Abraka-Agbor Road are all part of this initiative.”

The NDDC Executive Director of Projects, Sir Victor Antai, gave the brief and explained that the road network would help drive development and progress. “They will improve the livelihood of the people. Thank you for your services to our state and thank you for your services to the nation.”

He said that the NDDC remained committed to making a positive impact across the region. “Today, the Commission is inaugurating its ultra-modern office complex in Calabar, Cross River State. This event also includes the commissioning of an 8.137-kilometre road network across Calabar South and the Municipality.

“Furthermore, we will officially launch the first phase of distributing handheld tillers to local farmers. These initiatives highlight the Commission’s focus on legacy and cost-effective projects aimed at enhancing community well-being and promoting sustainable development.”

In his goodwill message, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on NDDC, Senator Asuquo Ekpeyong, thanked President Tinubu for his steadfast commitment to the progress of the Niger Delta through the Renewed Hope Agenda.

He stated that, given the achievements recorded by the current Board and management of the NDDC, the National Assembly was prepared to offer any further support in the areas of legislation and oversight.”

“Our collective goal is to see the NDDC fulfil its mandate and drive sustainable development across the Niger Delta region.”