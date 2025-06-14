Leadway Supports Nigerian Pavilion at the London Design Biennale 2025

Leadway Group, one of Nigeria’s foremost non-banking financial service group, has announced its sponsorship of the Nigerian Pavilion at the prestigious London Design Biennale, scheduled for June 2025. This sponsorship is a decisive commitment to the global celebration and representation of the next generation of Nigerian creatives through international convergence of Nigerian culture, innovation, and creativity.

From June 5 – 29, 2025, the Nigerian Pavilion, “Hopes and Impediments”, will take center stage at Somerset House, London, the UK’s largest creative community and a global hub for the arts. The Pavilion curated and designed by Myles Igwebuike, founder of Nteje Studios, and produced by Culture Lab Africaand endorsed by the Centre for Black and African Arts &Civilisation (CBAAC) presents a radical reimagining of identity, historical memory, and indigenous knowledge systems through the lens of contemporary design.

Myles’ roots in South-Eastern Nigeria and experiences abroad have uniquely positioned him as a bridge between tradition and transformation; exploring how the South-East of Nigeria is a cultural powerhouse redefining narratives and inspiring a reawakening of national pride.

According to the Group Managing Director, Leadway Holdings, Tunde Hassan-Odukale, “At Leadway, we believe that the intersection of culture, creativity, and commerce holds immense power to shape society and inspire progress. Our support of Nigeria’s participation at the London Design Biennale 2025 aligns with our bold affirmation of the global significance of Nigerian artistry and innovation. This initiative is not merely about aesthetics; it’s about preserving heritage, amplifying our stories, and empowering the next generation of creative thinkers. Through this platform, we proudly invest in the limitless imagination of Nigerian youth and the enduring spirit that propels our nation forward.

“As a proudly Nigerian brand, we see this as an extension of our commitment to social investments and economic development through inclusive, future-forward and globally inspired engagements. We are honoured to be part of a movement that celebrates our identity, creativity, and the boundless potential of our people.” He concluded.

Commenting on Nigeria’s participation at this year’s Biennale, Hon. Aisha Adamu Augie, the Director General, Center for Black and African Arts and Civilization (CBAAC), a proud partner and contributor to the Nigerian National Pavilion stated that, “Nigeria’s participation in this year’s London Biennale is critical to our collective goal of projecting the African heritage on the world stage. This provides a veritable platform for the best of African design and talents to showcase their capabilities and inspire a lot more in the creative sector in the process. Nigeria’s participation at this year’s Biennale will further cement its position as a leader in projecting African Heritage to the world,” she further added.

Leadway’s sponsorship strengthens its broader investment in the Nigerian creative community. The company has previously supported creative initiatives such as Leadway Media Dash, which provides free media exposure for young entrepreneurs and continues to support platforms like the Lagos Leather Fair, a critical initiative to elevate Nigeria’s leather craftsmanship.