How Heirs insurance is using entertainment to promote Insurance education in Africa

When Suits, the globally acclaimed American television series hit the screens in 2011, no one could have predicted the cultural phenomenon it would become. Centered around the glamorous world of corporate attorneys and set against the fast-paced backdrop of New York’s legal battleground, Suits took what many considered a dull profession and transformed it into prime-time magic.

The success of Suits proved quite clearly that any industry, no matter how traditionally unglamorous and ambiguous it has been perceived, can be made interesting when it is presented through emotional depth and cultural relevance.

My love for Suits amplified my excitement when I learned that Heirs Insurance Group was developing the first-ever insurance web series in Africa. It’s objective: to promote insurance education and drive insurance penetration in Nigeria and across the continent.

The reasons behind the project are stark: insurance penetration in Nigeria is less than 1% and across Africa, less than 3%, far less global averages. On a continent with a higher low-middle class, it is paradoxical that insurance is not a default for everyone.

The project objective was ambitious. It was, therefore, both refreshing and inspiring to see Heirs Insurance Group take such a bold and creative step, leveraging entertainment, particularly film, to educate, inform, and spark interest in an industry that is not quite understood or readily accepted by the masses.

The Underwriters: Where Insurance Meets Entertainment

At first glance, pairing insurance with filmmaking feels like seeing a ballerina walk into a boxing ring; two worlds that rarely intersect. Surprisingly, Heirs Insurance Group pulled it off.

Launched in the tail end of 2024, their film series tagged “The Underwriters” took the digital space by surprise, quickly amassing hundreds of thousands of views across YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook within the first month of premiering. It told a simple love story set in an insurance company but with the lives of everyday people woven intricately to educate the audience of the importance of insurance.

But more than the numbers, what truly stood out was how deeply the show resonated with its viewers. Real-life scenarios rooted in everyday realities, told the story of how truly relevant insurance could be if more people understood and embraced it.

One of the major hindrances to insurance penetration in Nigeria is the widely held perception that the profession is meant for the “experts” or highly knowledgeable people. However, Heirs Insurance Group did the unexpected: they plugged into the African love for exciting and emotionally engaging motion pictures, reimagining insurance and demystifying stereotypes, while also entertaining the audience.

In the same way, Suits made corporate law thrilling by humanising its characters and placing the audience in the high-stakes decisions of legal professionals, “The Underwriters” does the same with insurance. It does not just dramatise policy sales or claim settlements, it brings them to life, making the viewers experience the everyday life of an insurance professional. With the project, people could finally understand what insurance meant for everyone.

Creativity with Intentionality

What made “The Underwriters” an instant hit is the intentionality. The web series was not a random idea thrown together in a boardroom. It was the product of a bold strategy by Heirs Insurance Group to reinvent how insurance is perceived, especially by younger, digitally native Africans.

The objective was to make insurance a lifestyle and present its value in a simple and understandable manner. Dismantling the many myths around insurance, like the notion that insurers never pay claims or that insurance is only for the wealthy and educated, or for the religious, the notion of faith answering all, Heirs Insurance Group was intentional in making sure the series serves both as a brand-building tool and a platform for public enlightenment and awareness.

Meeting the Market Where It Is – The Power of Digital Know-how

In today’s world, the audience wants to be served at the comforts of their devices. They would rather binge-watch a web series on YouTube or scroll through reels on Instagram. This is where Heirs Insurance has shown true creativity. Rather than wait for the market to come to them, they have gone to the market in its language, on its platforms, and through its cultural lenses. The series is available online, so anyone anywhere can watch.

And the results speak for themselves. With nearly 200k views, the web series has sparked real conversations, prompting questions and comments around insurance.

Heirs Insurance Group is not just trying to market products, it is overhauling mindsets. By tapping into entertainment, the Group has managed to change the tone of the industry, from cold to cool, from aloof to approachable and inclusive. And in a space where so many brands are fighting for attention, this makes all the difference.

In the end, The Underwriters is not just a clever piece of communication, it is a bold declaration that insurance can be as much a part of your lifestyle as your fashion choices or streaming preferences.