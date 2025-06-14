FMAFS explains it’s call for prayers for divine intervention, protection and national development”.

Njemanze Emmanuel G.C.

The Federal Minister of Agriculture and Food Security(FMAFS), Human Resources Management

Department (HRMD), have asserted that the internal circular being circulated online emanated from her.

The Ministry wishes to inform that the prayer session is an initiative of the HRMD to address the wellbeing of the staffs just as the already existing monthly aerobic exercise and establishment of the gymnasium in the Ministry are for physical fitness as the regular medical check-up of staffs are for their health.

According to the Ministry, the prayer was to address the apprehensiveness of staff over the recent untimely and successive deaths recorded among management staff of the Ministry.

The staff also feel its not out of place to pray for the country, hence The Theme of the Prayer Sessions “Divine Intervention for Protection and National Development”.

The Ministry clarified that this is Not her official policy to address food agriculture and food security issues in the country.

But in response to the yeaning’s of staff who are apprehensive following the death of some of their colleagues in recent times.

In the press release by the, the Ministry wishes to let the public know that the Minister has been working assiduously to ensure food and nutrition security for the country in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Administration.

The Ministry has taken delivery of over a thousand tractors to support farmers and had signed the commercialisation phase under the supervision of President Tinubu.

Another of his initiative is the Strategic Grain Reserve and Market Stabilization of prices where about 42,000 metric tonnes of grains and additional 58,200 metric tonnes of milled rice grains were distributed.

Also, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, 2,150,000 bags of fertilizers were donated by the Central Bank of Nigeria to the Ministry to reduce food inflation.

Again, the President has approved the recapitalization of the Bank of Agriculture (BOA) to the tune of N1.5 trillion, a historic financial intervention to scale up access to affordable finance for Nigerian farmers.

The Ministry did also launched the National Electronic Extension platform (NEEP), a digital initiative designed to improve agricultural extension services.

The Ministry initiated a revitalized cooperative sector by organizing training workshops fo stakeholders at Federal Cooperative Colleges in the North and South.

This effort is aimed at strengthening the cooperative societies and enhancing their role in economic development.

The Ministry, in collaboration with the World Bank, earmarked $600 million to rehabilitate 200,000 kilometers of rural roads under the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP).

The Ministry procured and distributed free essential inputs to farmers, which include fertilizers.

Agro-chemicals, seeds, and other critical inputs to enhance food production and support farmers during the planting season.

The National Agricultural Growth Scheme Agro-Pocket(NAGS-AP) registered farmers across the country to receive essential farm inputs, and the project has provided subsidized agricultural inputs to farmers across the country.

The Ministry is also partnering with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to improve data management for farmers’ identity, verification, transparency, efficiency, and better access to more agricultural services and resources, amongst others.

Again, the Ministry wishes to emphasize that the prayer session is an internal initiative of staff to address the concern over sudden deaths in the Ministry and not intended to replace or downplay the remarkable efforts and achievement of the Ministry and other stakeholders in achieving food security in the Nation.