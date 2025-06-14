FG reads riot act on Economic Saboteurs, rates PINL high on Pipeline Surveillance

As 645 benefit from PINL scholarships for host communities

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

The Federal Government, through the office of the National Security Adviser, NSA, has warned that it will no longer be business as usual for all those engaging in illegal oil bunkering activities, emphasizing that anyone found guilty of such acts would be prosecuted and imprisoned.

The Director of Energy Security in the Office of the NSA, Hon. Ojukaye Flag-Amachree, gave the warning at the Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited’s (PINL) monthly stakeholders’ engagement with it’s host communities in Port Harcourt on Friday, where no fewer than 645 persons were awarded scholarship by the company in charge of securing the Trans Niger Pipeline TNP.

Flag-Amachree, represented by Young Harry Amachree while applauding the Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited for doing a great job in securing the Trans Niger Pipeline, hinted that the Office of the NSA has already prosecuted over 100 individuals involved in crude oil theft and other illegal bunkering activities.

He appealed to stakeholders and community leaders to support the PINL in protecting the national assets in their domain and also talk their children and youths to desist from vandalism.

He said, “We want to plead with you to talk to our brothers, we all know these persons involved in these acts.

Talking to them about these would help, because the business is not as usual as before; it has changed.

“As I’m talking to you, more than 100 persons have been prosecuted, who you are doesn’t matter, even though you are a general in the army, you are a military personnel, whatever you are, if you are found guilty, you are going in for it,” he warned.

Also speaking, the Minister of Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, lauded PINL for regular engagement with host communities and discouraging the youths from engaging in illegal bunkering.

The Minister, who was represented by his Special Assistant on Host Communities, Julius Eddie, acknowledged that the efforts of PINL have boosted oil production in the country and also earned the ministry several high-profile recognitions.

“I want to encourage the PINL for their tireless efforts in protecting national assets in their areas of responsibilities in Niger Delta region.

What you are doing for the host communities and for the Federal Republic of Nigeria is a win to all of us.

“Today, because of the solutions you have proffered, illegal oil bunkering in the Niger Delta, popularly known as kpofire has tremendously reduced in the region.

“Because of your efforts, today the Minister of Petroleum Resources (Oil) Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, was listed among the team of influential leaders in policy and leadership direction in Thisday Newspaper and Arise TV.

“I want to encourage and challenge you to continue to discourage the youths from tampering with the pipelines, because in all, we are the victims because the pollution affects the environment and as farmers and fishermen that we are, we are most affected,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the management of Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited, PINL, has announced the ward of scholarships to 645 persons from it’s 215 host communities from Abia, Bayelsa, Imo and Rivers States along the Trans Niger Pipeline TNP.

PINL’s Community Relations Executive, Tarilah Alamieyeseigha, while speaking at the stakeholders’ engagement meeting said the gesture (scholarships) was part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility, (CSR) initiatives for it’s host communities.

Alamieyeseigha said: “I bring good news from PINL. Management has approved a scholarship for 3 persons from each of our host communities, bringing the total to 645 persons across board and it is to take effect immediately.

“Also, management has partnered with the Office of the National Security Adviser, in building a facility to address challenges with regards to investigations and prosecution across the Trans Niger Pipeline, TNP.

There is also a proposal for a skill acquisition designed for women underway”.

He noted that the company’s collaboration with the host communities has led to a significant boost in oil production and called for increased synergy.

“I thank you for this collaborative effort to boost oil production inline with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. With your collaboration and with your effort, we’ve been able to see economic growth in the nation,” he added.

Earlier in his address, Dr Akpos Mezeh, the Community Relations Consultant of PINL said the stakeholders’ engagement meeting, convened in Port Harcourt for it’s host communities in Abia, Imo and Rivers was aimed at reviewing the operations of the company on the Trans Niger Pipeline TNP.

He disclosed that the PINL had recently completed the building of a water project for Asarama community in Andoni local government area of Rivers State, adding that the company will ensure a similar gesture is replicated across all 215 host communities in the 4 states with the citing of tangible projects for the people.

He noted that the ongoing strategic partnerships were also aimed at strengthening community relations, security of the local people and empowering women.

He warned stakeholders, especially community leaders, against connivance with oil thieves in sabotaging the nation’s economy.

The Head of Field Operations for the Eastern Corridor, Project Monitoring Office (PMO), at the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited NNPCL, Engr Akponine Omojevwe, also cautioned sub-contractors against connivance and employment of personnel without proper background checks and due diligence.

He called for proper synergy between the the subcontractors and PINL to increase the performance rating of the company and to maintain zero-tolerance on the TNP.

“The problem we are still having here is connivance, that’s why I want to talk to the PINL sub-contractors to be careful. For PINL ratings to be going up, you your subcontractors need to be carrying out your jobs effectively and as your employments are being made from the communities, please, before you employ, carryout due diligence because most times you will suffer for it,” he said.

The meeting allowed stakeholders from various communities to assess the company’s performance and present their challenges. Most of the stakeholders commended the management of PINL for actively engaging with host communities and offered suggestions to further strengthen community relations and enhance the company’s operations.

