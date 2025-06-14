Ex-Niger Delta Agitators Endorse Tinubu for 2027 Re-election

By Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

Former Niger Delta agitators under Phases 1 and 3 of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) have declared their support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re election bid in 2027.

Operating under the political platform “Dennis Otuaro Door 2 Door for Bola Ahmed Tinubu 2027 (D2D4BAT), the group made their position known in a joint statement issued on Thursday. The statement was signed by key leaders, ‘General’ Aroni Oputu (National President, PAP Phase 1), Preye Ekpebide (National Chairman, PAP Phase 3), Alhaji Letugbene (National Vice Chairman, PAP Phase 3), and Emma Satu (Secretary, Abuja Chapter, PAP Phase 3).

The group commended President Tinubu’s leadership style, describing his administration as focused, reform-driven, and committed to national development. They praised his Renewed Hope Agenda for advancing good governance, the rule of law, and democratic consolidation.

Under the guidance of Dr. Dennis Brutu Otuaro, Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme and leader of the movement, the ex-agitators credited Tinubu with fostering national unity, peace, and economic revival.

They lauded Tinubu’s efforts in tackling Nigeria’s economic challenges, calling him a visionary and patriotic leader with intellect and integrity. The group also expressed gratitude for Dr. Otuaro’s appointment, describing it as a testament to the president’s inclusive and progressive governance.

Positioning themselves as a strategic grassroots support base in the Niger Delta, the group pledged to mobilize widespread voter support for Tinubu’s 2027 re-election. They reaffirmed their commitment to sustaining his development agenda and ensuring the continued success of the Amnesty Programme under Otuaro’s leadership.

The statement read in part:

“Despite the challenges our nation faces, we believe that with hope, dedication, perseverance, and prayers, the aspirations of Nigerians will be fulfilled, and the country will rise to greatness once more.”

Launching the political movement, the ex-agitators extended their appreciation to past and present leaders who contributed to Nigeria’s democratic progress.

“On this Democracy Day, we pay special tribute to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) for his pivotal role in the struggle against military dictatorship, particularly through his work with NADECO, which helped restore democracy in 1999. Mr. President, you are indeed a democrat, a statesman, and a national hero,” the statement said.

They noted that 26 years of uninterrupted democracy in Nigeria is a significant milestone, especially compared to countries like Burkina Faso, Chad, Niger Republic, and Mali, where military rule has resurfaced.

“Nigeria stands tall as a beacon of democratic stability in Africa, with President Tinubu leading transformative reforms in the economy, education, health, infrastructure, power, and other critical sectors.”

Describing the D2D4BAT movement as a broad-based initiative, the group explained that it comprises members from all local government areas, communities, and ethnic groups in the Niger Delta, they praised Dr. Otuaro for his dedication to peace and development in the region.

“We commend President Tinubu for the support he has extended to our patron, Dr. Dennis Brutu Otuaro, whose leadership has revitalized the Presidential Amnesty Programme and enhanced peace in the Niger Delta.”

The group highlighted significant reductions in criminal activities such as pipeline vandalism, oil theft, and piracy as direct outcomes of Otuaro’s pragmatic leadership and his alignment with Tinubu’s policy direction.

Dr. Otuaro’s innovative and visionary approach has delivered lasting peace to our communities, creeks, and waterways his efforts have accelerated the region’s development and ensured the successful implementation of the president’s agenda, they concluded.