24.4 C
Lagos
June 14, 2025
Trending now

Kanu’s trial :IPOB accuses FG of tendering fabricated dead man’s statement

APC Chieftain tackles Buni over Sunday morning North East zonal meeting

Dr Philip Ozuah lead his team to courtesy visit to deputy speaker…

Police nab two child thieves in Anambra, rescue stolen children

Rivers State NASS Caucus condemns Sen. Henry Seriake Dickson’s comment on Emergency…

Lagos LG poll: APC to flag off campaign Tuesday

FG reads riot act on Economic Saboteurs, rates PINL high on Pipeline…

CAMCONIA mulls active participation as Insurance Week 2025 starts June 27

How Heirs insurance is using entertainment to promote Insurance education in Africa

Leadway Supports Nigerian Pavilion at the London Design Biennale 2025

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Dr Philip Ozuah lead his team to courtesy visit to deputy speaker office, at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

by Peter Anayo098

Deputy speaker of House of Representatives RT Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, right with Dr Philip Ozuah, President and CEO, of Montefiore Centre, the umbrella organisation for Montefiore Health System and Albert Einstein Colleges of Medicine New York, who led his team to Courtesy visit to deputy speaker in his office, at National Assembly in Abuja.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

NSE President felicitates Deputy President Rabiu ,COREN President Abubakar on their birthday

Peter Anayo

Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria int’l Conference Lagos state chapter 1st Position on Group dynamics award held in Cross River

Peter Anayo

Candlelight Service of late Engr (Mrs.) Ozoemena Nwokeabia @ 66 years, founding Chairman  of APWEN  Warri Chapter  held in Delta 

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO