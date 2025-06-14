Dr Philip Ozuah lead his team to courtesy visit to deputy speaker office, at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

Deputy speaker of House of Representatives RT Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, right with Dr Philip Ozuah, President and CEO, of Montefiore Centre, the umbrella organisation for Montefiore Health System and Albert Einstein Colleges of Medicine New York, who led his team to Courtesy visit to deputy speaker in his office, at National Assembly in Abuja.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2