Champion Newspapers Limited , Annual awards held at Eko hotels in Lagos

L-r … De Imperial Philanthropic Family (DIPF) President , High Chief Dr. Sir. Darlington Nwabunike (KSC) with his wife Mrs Awele, received Most Outstanding Philanthropist Organisation from CEO of Brickred Consult Limited Dr. Dan Okehi, during the Champion Annual awards held in Lagos on 7/6//2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r… Chairman Seamen Group, High Chief Emeka Agbanari (MFR) received Champion Newspapers, Most Outstanding Industrialist of the year from MD/CEO Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc, Dr Adaobi Nwakuche.

L-r… Chief Victoria Ohuruzo, Barrister Ngozi Ekeoma, Managing Director of Nepal Oil and Gas Services and Lady Chinyelu Onyekwelu.

L-r:.. Engr. Christian Ononogbo; his wife, Faith Ononogbo; Dr. Dan Okehi, Managing Director/CEO, Brickred Insurance Brokers & recipient of Champion Newspapers’ Insurance Personality of the Year award; Ruth Eboji, guest and Dr Japhet Ogueri Duru, Managing Director, Universal Insurance Plc.

L-r … Chairman/CEO, Royal Investment Company Limited, Chief Royal Ifechukwu Asianya received the Entrepreneur award from Mr Jide Iwuanyanwu.

L-r… The Director of Budget and Economic Planning in Sokoto State, Comrade Buhari Umar, and his representative, Publisher of The Mirror Newspapers, Rev. Stanley Ihedigbo, received the Most Outstanding Public Administrator of the Year award from Pastor Uche Iheakanwa.

L-r…Corporate Affairs & Sustainability of Rite Foods Limited, Mr Dennis Aideloje, received for their Company Most Outstanding Energy Drink of the Year award on, Fearless Energy Drink, from the National President Miners Association of Nigeria, Mr Dele Ayanleke.

L-r …National President, Miners Association of Nigeria, Mr Dele Ayanleke, received Lifetime Achievement of the year from Pastor Uche Iheakanwa.

L-R…Managing Director, Saint Bunks Group, High Chief Dr.Sir Darlington Nwabunike, received the Excellence in leadership award with their members from Rear Admiral Vincent Okeke (rtd), during the Champion Annual award.

Chairman Seamen Group, High Chief Emeka Agbanari (MFR) received Champion Newspapers, Most Outstanding Industrialist of the year from MD/CEO Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc, Dr Adaobi Nwakuche (both middle), while others watched.

L-r …Mr Jide Iwuanyanwu, Group Managing Director /Editor–in–Chief of Champion Newspapers Limited Dr (Mrs) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, Chairman/CEO of Brittania-U Nigeria Limited, Mrs. Catherine Uju Ifejika and Lady Etta Nwude.

L-r… Group Head, Media and External Relations of Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc., Mr Ramon Olanrewaju Nasir; Luke Unaegbu (Protocol Officer) UBA PLC.

L-r… Editor Daily Champion, Ugo Amadi, Group Managing Director /Editor–in–Chief of Champion Newspapers Limited (CNL) Dr (Mrs) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc., Mr Ramon Olanrewaju Nasir and General Manager Publication (CNL), Thomas Imonikhe.

L-r …Representative of BOFF and Company Insurance Brokers Limited, Executive Assistant to the Chairman, Mr Adeoye Ogundimu, received the Champion newspapers Insurance Broker of the year from Mr. Jide Iwuanyanwu.

R-L …Pastor Uche Iheakanwa, presenting an award to Hon Chief Humphrey Anuma PG, Asamata.

L-r… Chairman Hotel CP Pascal Okechukwu, (Cubana Chief Priest ), received the Brand Ambassador of the year award from President De Imperial Philanthropic Family, Dr Darlington Nwabunike.

R-L… Dele Ayanleke presenting an award to Mr Joel Terhemen Mitsor, MD Benue Printing and Publishing Corporation, Makurdi and GMD/Editor-in-Chief –Chief Champion Newspapers, Dr Mrs Nwadiuto Iheakanwa.

R-L …Dele Ayanleke presenting award to Dr Adaeze Moghalu, Adadioranma and GMD/Editor–in–Chief Champion Newspapers, Dr Mrs Nwadiuto Iheakanwa.

R-L …National President, Miners Association of Nigeria, Mr Dele Ayanleke presents the Award to the representative of the Vice Chancellor of Wesley University Ondo, the Registrar, Dr. Mrs. Ibijoke Yankey.

L-r… MD/CEO Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc, Dr Adaobi Nwakuche; former CBN Deputy Governor, Dr Ernest Ebi and CEO of Brickred Consult Limited, Dr. Dan Okehi.

L-r …Charlie Boy Oputa(middle) presenting an award to Dr kenneth Ebong, MD/CEO, Potent.

L-r… Olumide Sokunle, Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Information representing the Deputy Governor of LagosState; Leo Stan Ekeh, founder, Zinox Group/Chairman of the occasion, his wife, Chioma Ekeh, CEO, TD Africa, and behind, Ikenna Ebukole, Chairman, Mitsun Group/recipient of Champion ‘Most Innovative Brand Chief Executive Officer of the Year’ Award.



L-r… Chioma Nwachukwu and Costa Madi of Vaniti, Lagos.

L-r.. Oluchi Anyaene; Joy Amaka Benjamin; Chinyere Ogelle and Oghomwan Ogbebor.

Group Managing Director /Editor–in–Chief of Champion Newspapers Limited(CNL) Dr (Mrs) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, with Champion Newspapers, Most Outstanding Industrialist of the year from MD/CEO Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc, both middle and others, during the Champion Annual awards held in Lagos on 7/6//2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

