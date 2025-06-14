APC Chieftain tackles Buni over Sunday morning North East zonal meeting

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress APC in Taraba State Mr Daniel Musa has accused the Northeast Zonal Coordinator of the APC and Governor of Yobe State Mai Mala Buni of undermining the Christian population of the party by scheduling a meeting for 11:00 am on Sunday morning when most Christians are expected to be in Church for their Sunday service.

While interacting with journalists in Jalingo, Taraba State on Friday, Musa said that scheduling a meeting at a time that will certainly collide with the time of worship of the Christian population of the party, was deliberate and shows that the APC is not ready to work collaboratively with all stakeholders.

“I understand that the governor of Yobe State Mai Mala Buni, who is the Coordinating Chairman of APC in the Northeast has convened a consultative forum meeting of the party for Sunday, 15th June 2025 by 11 am. I want to believe that this is just a costly oversight that will be corrected immediately.

“However, if this is deliberate and it is not corrected immediately, it will send very dangerous signals out there. It shows that the party has no regard for the Christian population who are members of the party in the region and that is not good at all. It also indicates that the Christian population is deliberately being ostracised so that some ulterior plans could be perfected.

“The dangerous signals this move is sending out are so glaring and potent that I don’t think any politician with the interest of the party at heart would want to risk it.

The party must be sensitive to our rich diversity and plan to accommodate all members equally if we must make headway.

“The APC is already tagged a Muslim party and so we must be careful in our actions so that we don’t further validate the suspicion of the people. But like I said earlier, I am assuming that this is just an oversight and the meeting will be rescheduled as soon as possible”.

He stressed that the convener of the meeting, Governor Buni would not dare fix a very crucial meeting of the party for Friday Muslims prayer time.

The APC Chieftain urged the Zonal Coordinator to consider rescheduling the meeting to a time that will be convenient for both Christians and Muslims.

