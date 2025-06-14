Ambassador Gabriel Aduda reiterates commitment to excellence in military healthcare and training infrastructure

Chidimma Uchegbu – Abuja

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, Ambassador Gabriel Tanimu Aduda, has reaffirmed the Ministry’s unwavering commitment to enhancing healthcare delivery and training infrastructure across the Nigerian Armed Forces.

During an official visit to Kaduna, Ambassador Aduda inspected the newly completed 100-bed Medical Interns Accommodation Facility at the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital (NARH). The state-of-the-art complex features en-suite rooms, fully equipped common areas, recreational lounges, and an alternative solar power system—designed to provide a comfortable and sustainable living environment for medical interns.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Senior information Officer, for Director of Information and Public Relations, Ebah Elvis Hiyovwi.

Speaking after the tour, Ambassador Aduda expressed satisfaction with the quality of the facility, noting that dignified accommodation plays a critical role in improving the performance and morale of healthcare professionals within the Armed Forces.

“By investing in quality living conditions, we empower our interns to focus on their responsibilities without distraction, ultimately improving healthcare outcomes for our gallant men and women in uniform,” he stated.

The Permanent Secretary also underscored the importance of reliable infrastructure such as steady power supply and well-equipped communal areas to ensure an efficient, safe, and supportive environment for residents.

In a related development, Ambassador Aduda conducted an assessment visit to the Special Operations Forces Training Ground at the Nigerian Army School of Infantry, Camp Kabala. Accompanied by the Camp Commandant, Major General FS Etim, the Permanent Secretary inspected ongoing training exercises and facilities, commending the high standards of discipline and operational readiness demonstrated by the personnel.

He was joined on the tour by senior officials including Dr. Sunday Attah, Director of Army Affairs at the Ministry of Defence; Brigadier General GS Ogoh, Director of Medical Services at the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, and other Ministry representatives.

These visits underscore the Ministry’s broader strategic vision to strengthen operational capacity and enhance the welfare of military personnel through sustained investment in infrastructure and human capital.