Soludo, Fashola,  Jega,  others at June 12th  platform  held in Lagos

L-r … Gbolahan Joshua; Former Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Attahiru Muhammadu Jega; Governor of Anambra State, Gov Charles Chukwuma Soludo; First Female President of the republic of Mauritius, Amenah Gurib–Fakim; Ngozi Akinyele; Senior Pastor and Founder of The Covenant Nation (TCN), Pastor Poju Oyemade; former Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN) and Soji Akinyele during the June 12th Platform, held at The Covenant Place, Iganmu on 12/6/2025 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r… Former Governor of Lagos State /Former Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN), exchanging greetings with Governor of Anambra State Gov Charles Chukwuma Soludo, during the June 12th Platform, held at The Covenant Place, Iganmu on 12/6/2025.

