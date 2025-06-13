29.7 C
Sanwo-Olu hails Vanguard publisher, Sam Amuka at 90

by Peter Anayo055

IBRAHIM QUADRI

 

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated an elder statesman and the Publisher of Vanguard Newspaper, Prince Sam Amuka Pemu, on his 90th birthday.

 

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued on Thursday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Gboyega Akosile, described Prince Amuka as one of the celebrated journalists, columnists, editors and publishers in the Nigerian media industry.

 

He said Sam Amuka Pemu, who clocks 90 today, Friday, 13th June, deserves all the commendation for the numerous roles he has played in the development and growth of the pen profession as well as his positive contributions towards job creation and economic empowerment of thousands of journalists in Nigeria.

 

He said, “On behalf of the people and government of Lagos State, I extend heartfelt congratulations to the Publisher of Vanguard Newspaper and elder statesman, Prince Sam Amuka Pemu, on his 90th birthday.

 

“Uncle Sam, as he is fondly called, is the oldest practising media professional in Nigeria today. As Publisher of one of the most circulated and respected newspapers in Nigeria, he has made invaluable contributions to the growth and development of the media industry in the country.

 

“Prince Sam Amuka Pemu, as Editor of Daily Times of Nigeria, co-founder of The Punch and founder of Vanguard, has created employment opportunities and provided mentorship for numerous journalists, writers, columnists and editors across the country.

 

“On this special occasion of Prince Sam Amuka Pemu, I join his family, friends and associates, particularly the Newspapers Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN) and management and staff of Vanguard Newspaper, in celebrating an icon, a leading light in Nigerian journalism and elder statesman.”

 

