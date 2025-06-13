Press Conference by members of Rivers State caucus of Nat’l Assembly, on emergency rule in Rivers state held in Abuja

From left… Chairman Senate committee on rules and business, Senator Allwell Onyesoh; minority leader of the House of Representatives, Hon Kingsley Chinda and Hon Dunnamene Dekor during a press conference by members of the Rivers State caucus of National Assembly, on the comments made by the former governor of Rivers state, Senator Seriaki Dickson, over the emergency rule in Rivers state, at the National Assembly, in Abuja yesterday… PHOTO: Anayo Opera.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2