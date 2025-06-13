President condoles with Narendra Modi, UK, victims of Air India

. As 241 people perish

Tinubu Condoles With Narendra Modi, VictimsI Of Air India

President Bola Tinubu has extended heartfelt condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government, and the people of the Republic of India following the tragic crash of Air India Flight AI171 near Ahmedabad.

The plane carried two pilots, 10 cabin crew, 169 Indians, 53 Britons, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian.

A statement by presidential spokesman,

Bayo Onanuga on Thursday added that Tinubu expressed “deep sorrow over the tragic incident and offers prayers for the families of the victims, the injured, and the entire Indian nation during this moment of grief.

“The President also commiserates with the leaders of Great Britain, Portugal, and Canada over losing their nationals on the ill-fated flight.

“The tragedy of Air India reminds us, once again, of the fragility of life and the common bond of humanity that holds us together.

“At this moment of sorrow and pain, Nigeria stands in solidarity with our friend, brother and partner, Narendra Modi, and the people of India. “Nigeria also deeply sympathises with the families and friends of other victims on board the aircraft,” President Tinubu says.

“President Tinubu commends the swift response of the emergency agencies in India and expresses his confidence in their capacity and compassion to make a difference in the complicated situation.

“The President prays that the Almighty God will receive the souls of the departed and comfort their families”.