Ohanaeze lauds Tinubu for honouring Nwosu, wants INEC Hqtrs named after him

THE Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has lauded President Bola Tinubu for recognising and honouring Prof. Humphrey Nwosu, requesting him to name the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Headquarters after him.

Dr Ezechi Chukwu, the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, stated this while reacting to Tinubu’s June 12 speech and conferment of posthumous to late Nwosu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Nwosu conducted the June 12, 1993 election which was adjudged freeest and fairest election till date in which Chief Moshood Abiola won.

President Tinubu on Thursday conferred the Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) posthumous award on Nwosu.

Chukwu described the gesture as a welcome development, saying the Federal Government had done the needful by honouring Nwosu whom he said, made a generational sacrifice with real courage by upholding the mandate of Abiola.

“The idea of honouring him is welcomed, though, it is late but at least we appreciate the fact that he has been honoured”.

Chukwu, however, appealed to Federal Government to further take a fundamental step by naming INEC Headquarters after Nwosu.

“It is also our desire that INEC Headquarters should be named after Prof Humphrey Nwosu for the virtue of his role in Nigeria’s democracy during the military,” he said.

On the economy, the national publicity secretary observed that the Nigeria economy still needed reforms as economic hardship continued to affect all sectors.

According to him, inflation and exchange rates are still very high while cost of living is at its peak.

“The reforms which the Federal Government has embarked on are yet to have human face in the lives of Nigerians.

“Ohanaeze is of the view that the Nigeria economic policy must be extensively revisited to address these challenges.

“There is need for the Federal Government to take concrete steps towards reinventing the economy in order to alleviate the hardship and poverty facing citizens across board,” he said.

He added that to get it right, it would be necessary that the President takes steps in restructuring Nigeria, stressing that without restructuring it would be difficult to fix both the economy and insecurity.

“This is because at state level, governors are not in-charge of security as Commissioners of police are answerable to the Inspector General of Police.

“With the restructuring, the centre will be unbundled because we are talking of fiscal federalism, resource control and devolution of power.

“A system where federal system of government is in principle but in practice, it is all about unitary government cannot actually place the nation on the pedestrian of growth.

“This is the solution we are proffering. If the country is restructured, there will be healthy competition among various federating units as various states and regions can have the opportunity to maximize their wealth and add values to their economy,” he stressed.