NUC Rebuts Claims of Lax Accreditation Standards

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has responded to allegations made by Taofik Olatubonsun that the Commission’s accreditation process is a “mere formality.

In a statement released to Daily Champion on and signed by the executive secretary, Prof. Abdullahi Yusufu Ribadu, the NUC described the claims as “false, baseless, and disseminated from an uninformed

The NUC emphasized that its accreditation process is a rigorous evaluation system designed to ensure that universities uphold high academic benchmarks. The process involves a peer review approach, where independent panels of professors who are subject experts evaluate academic programs.

To attain Full Accreditation Status, a program must score a minimum of 70% in each of the four core areas, which include:Academic Matters,staffing,physical facilities and library.The program must also achieve an overall score of 70% or above.

On staffing evaluation, the NUC guidelines permit a maximum of four part-time academic staff, equivalent to two permanent staff, in respect of scoring per program. During physical accreditation visits, evaluators ascertain the actual number of staff on ground and inspect their employment records and qualifications.

The statement further explains that the Commission maintains strict ethical standards during accreditation and takes severe disciplinary action against any officer found compromising the process. The NUC also undertakes a vigorous internal review of accreditation reports to ensure that evaluators adhere to its guidelines.

The NUC remains committed to ensuring that Nigerian universities produce competent graduates who can compete globally. The Commission urges stakeholders and the general public to rely on verified information rather than baseless accusations that undermine the credibility of the higher education system.