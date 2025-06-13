June 12:  Nigeria will not become a one-party state-Tinubu

.As he coffers posthumous Nat’l honours on Shehu Musa Yar’Adua, Prof. Nwosu, Soyinka, Saro-Wiwa, others

Gani Adams, Falana, others call for true federalism, new constitution

Ignatius Okorocha, Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has vowed not to allow the country to drift into a -one party state, noting that since Nigera did not become one party in the past,it will not happen under his watch.

This is even as has distinguished some heroes of June 12 for posthumous award at this year’s democracy Day for their contributions in making June 12 a memorable day in the annals of the nation’s history.

President Tinubu who was in National Assembly Thursday to address a joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives on this auspicious Day said “A greater power did not want Nigeria to become a one-party state

back then. Nigeria will not become such a state now.”

The President who tried to clear the air speculation that the All Progressive Congress (APC) was nursing the idea of making Nigeria a one party state said, “At no time in the past, nor any instance in the

present, and at no future juncture shall I view the notion of a one-party state as good for Nigeria. I have never attempted to alter any political partregistration with INEC.

“The failed effort to create a one-party state placed progressive political forces on a trajectory to form the APC. It put me on the trajectory which has brought me before you today. I dare not do such a favour to any political adversary by repeating the same mistake of political overreach.

A one-party state is not in the offing. Nor should it ever be.”

He however added,”That said, we would be guilty of political malpractice if we closed the door on those from other parties who now seek to join the APC and I sincerely welcome our

party’s newest members from Delta and Akwa Ibom States led by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and Pastor Umo Eno and other members of this National

Assembly.

“Political parties fearful of members leaving may be better served by examining their internal processes and affairs rather than fearfully conjuring up demons that do not exist. For me, I would say try your best to put your

house in order. I will not help you do so. It is, indeed, a pleasure to witness you in such disarray.

“We must welcome and accept the diversity and number of political

parties just as we welcome and embrace the diversity of our population. Our efforts must never be to eliminate political competition but to make that

competition salutary to the national well-being by working across the political

aisle whenever possible.”

On his score card since assumption of office he noted,”Upon assuming office, my team and I moved to reform our ailing economy. We introduced fundamental reforms to correct structural imbalances that prevented maximum growth.

“We are already seeing results. GDP grew by 3.4 per cent in 2024, with Q4 hitting 4.6 per cent, the highest quarter of growth in over a decade.Inflation is easing gradually, steadying the price of food staples like rice and

beans. Our net foreign reserves have increased fivefold, and the Naira exchange rate has stabilised.

“Our balance of payments position is positive;

our sovereign credit rating is improving as we continue to promote oil and non-oil exports. States now do not need to go about borrowing to pay

salaries.

” In less than one year, over one hundred thousand Nigerians, including thirty-five thousand civil servants, have benefited from affordable consumer credit through the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP), enabling them to purchase vehicles, light up and improve their homes and purchase life essentials.

” This July, we will launch a bold new initiative to empower four hundred thousand young Nigerians, including youth corpers, with consumer credit.”

Meanwhile President Tinubu used the opportunity to extol the courage of some heroes of June 12 who paid the Supreme price of democracy saying,”We must celebrate the courage of Alhaja Kudirat Abiola and Pa Alfred

Rewane, both of whom were murdered by agents of military repression.

Wealso remember the many civil rights activists, journalists, and politicians imprisoned, exiled, tossed aside, tortured and beaten by the military regime.

We remember Chief Anthony Enahoro, Commodore Dan Suleiman,Chief Abraham Adesanya, Ayo Adebanjo, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, Balarabe

Musa, Ganiyu Dawodu, the journalist Bagauda Kaltho, and Commodore Ndubuisi Kanu. I mention these names not to exclude or degrade the

profound contributions of anyone else, but to illustrate, through these few heroes, the universality of our pursuit of democracy.

He therefore conferred national and posthumous awards on the following Nigerians :

In this light, I announce the conferment of the posthumous national honour of CFR on Kudirat Abiola, the heroine of the June 12 struggle.

I also confer posthumous national honours on Shehu Musa Yar’Adua (GCFR), Prof. Humphrey Nwosu (CON), Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu (CON), Alhaji Balarabe Musa (CFR), Pa. Alfred Rewani (CFR), Bagauda Kaltho (OON), Chima Ubani (OON), Dr. Beko Ransome-Kuti (CON), Alao Aka Bashorun (CON), Chief Frank Kokori (CON), Emma Ezeazu (OON), Bamidele Aturu (OON), Fredrick Fasehun (CON), Professor Festus Iyayi (CON), Dr John Yima Sen (OON), Alhaja Sawaba Gambo (CON), Dr. Edwin Madunagu (CON), Dr. Alex Ibru (CON), Chief Bola Ige (CFR), Pa. Reuben Fasoranti (CFR), Sen. Ayo Fasanmi (CON), Sen. Polycarp Nwite (CON) and Dr. Nurudeen Olowopopo (CON).

I also confer national honours on Prof. Wole Soyinka (GCON), Prof. Olatunji Dare (CON), the journalist and journalism teacher; Kunle Ajibade (OON); Nosa Igiebor (OON), Dapo Olorunyomi (OON), Bayo Onanuga (CON), Ayo Obe (OON), Dare Babarinsa (CON), Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah (CON), Senator Shehu Sani (CON), Governor Uba Sani (CON), Barrister Femi Falana, SAN (CON), Prof. Shafideen Amuwo (CON), Barrister Luke Aghanenu (OON), Senator Tokunbo Afikuyomi (CON), Hon. Labaran Maku (OON), Dr. Tunji Alausa (CON), Mr Nick Dazang (OON), Hon Abdul Oroh (OON), Odia Ofeimun (CON), Seye Kehinde (OON), Barrister Felix Morka (CON) Barrister Ledum Mitee (CON), Hon. Olawale Osun (CON), Dr. Amos Akingba (CON), Prof. Segun Gbadegesin (CON), Mobolaji Akinyemi (CFR), Dr. Kayode Shonoiki (CON), Prof. Julius Ihonvbere (CON), Prof. Bayo Williams (CON), Sen. Abu Ibrahim (CFR), and Sen. Ame Ebute (CFR).

Additionally, I confer the national honour of CON on Uncle Sam Amuka Pemu, a legendary journalist and publisher who remains true to his lifetime calling as he marks his 90th birthday tomorrow, June 13.

Furthermore, I also confer posthumous national honours on Ken Saro Wiwa (CON), the leader of the Ogoni Nine and his fellow travellers, Saturday Dobee (OON), Nordu Eawo (OON), Daniel Gbooko (OON), Paul Levera (OON), Felix Nuate (OON), Baribor Bera (OON), Barinem Kiobel (OON), and John Kpuine (OON).

He also added, “I shall also be exercising my powers under the prerogative of mercy to grant these national heroes a full pardon, together with others whose names shall be announced later in conjunction with the National Council of State.”

However, Chief Gani Adams, National Co-ordinator of Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), a pan-Yoruba group, on Thursday called for true federalism in Nigeria to achieve accelerated development of the country.

Adams, the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, made the call while speaking at the 25th OPC June 12 Lecture in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the lecture was titled “June 12 as a Catalyst for National Development: True Federalism and Nigeria’s Integration.”

Recalled that the June 12 presidential election which was won by late Chief M.K.O. Abiola, was annulled on June 23, 1993 by Gen. Ibrahim Babangida.

Adams, also Convener, Oodua Progressive Union (OPU) Worldwide,said without true federalism and proper restructuring ,it would be difficult for the country to take its rightful place in the comity of nations.

While describing the June 12 ,1993 election as a watershed in the country’s political history, Adams noted that 32 years down the line, Nigeria had not made desired progress owing to what he called absence of true federalism

According to him, to transform a country, the shape of the polity must change periodically.

Adams said: “We are all gathered here today not only to honour the memory of Aare Abiola and others who died between 1993 and 1998, but to also tell ourselves some bitter truth.

“Nigeria is going through various crises today because some leaders are stubbornly against restructuring.

“In honour of Abiola and other martyrs, I want to say it pointedly that whether anybody likes it or not, this country will be restructured.

“And the earlier this is done, the better for all of us because there is no way we can guarantee peace and security if this country is not restructured.

“If this country is restructured in a way that every locality controls the instrumentality of security, backed by intelligence, the wanton killings of Nigerians will stop automatically.

According to him, June 12 should be catalyst for national development, hence need for political, economy, electoral and judiciary reforms, without delay, in honour of Abiola

Decrying increasing insecurity, poverty and judicial compromise, Adams added: “We must wage intelligent war against kidnapping in cities, towns and villages and the time for that fight is now through restructuring.

According to him, to honour Abiola, Nigeria’s electoral system must be restructured and decentralised.

“Nigeria is destined to be great but if the attitude of leaders to restructuring and development is negative, Nigeria is going nowhere,” Adams added.

Delivering the keynote address, Mr Femi Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and human rights lawyer, said that the 1999 constitution remained the major setback for the country.

Falana, who was represented Mr Wale Adeoye, noted that June 12 meant a lot of things to a lot of people, but to the majority of Nigeria it was demonstration of courage, resilience and iron- cast determination of the people of Nigeria.

“It means the ability of Nigerians to organise beyond their ethnic division, triumph of good over evil. It means if a system is bad, Nigerians can defeat that system. June 12 means life and death.

Nothing that many pro-democracy individuals were shot dead by the enemies of democracy during the June 12 struggle, Falana commended Adams for giving his vigour and life for the actualisation of June 12.

He said the 1999 constitution drafted by the military could not actualise the aspirations of the Nigerian people in a democracy.

“This is a major setback for Nigeria and there is no way we can talk about stability, progress and development.”he said.

On poverty, insecurity bedeviling the Nigeria, Falana said that there was the need for Nigeria to answer the national question.

Speaking, Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, the President, Women Arise and Oluyinka Odumakin Foundation, said that June 12 symbolised ballot integrity and free choice .

She said the election was memorable as it was when Nigerians put aside primordial interests and voted across ethnic and religious lines.

Okei-Odumakin, who highlighted electoral malpractice as one of the problems facing Nigeria, said that many leaders lacked legitimacy, hence could not inspire desired progress.

The activist, while applauding leaders like Obafemi Awolowo, said, “if Abiola had been allowed to become the President, we would have had fiscal federalism, restructuring and other policies to end the groanings of ordinary Nigerians.

“Honesty, if Abiola was the President of Nigeria, there would have been a pro -people constitution as against the decree branded as constitution for us by the military.”

On integration, Okei-Odumakin who noted that Nigerians must agree to live together, called on President Bola Tinubu to make post humous declaration of MKO Abiola as a past President of Nigeria

Quoting her late husband and activist, Mr Yinka Odumakin, she said that the only vehicle for the revival of Nigeria was restructuring.

“Our experience now is motion without movement. Our constitution has to be considered. Restructuring does not mean balkanisation of the country. Our security architecture has to be restructured

“People who paid the supreme price must not be allowed to die in vain.

“As we force it down the throat of the government to accept June 12 as our Democracy Day and not May 29, we must retain our battle cry that Nigeria must be restructured,” she said.

Also, Mr Debo Adeniran, the Executive Director, Centre for Anti Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL) and National President, Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR) said June 12 should be renamed MKO Abiola Day rather than Democracy Day.

Adeniran said that revisiting the foundation of Nigeria, the restructuring being advocated by many would not be sustainable.

Speaking, President-General of Igbo Speaking Community, Chief Sunday Udeh said Nigeria still had a long way to go to in reaping from what democracy and Abiola stood and died for.

Udeh said, “Igbo community aligns with the call for true federalism and restructuring, it is the way forward. It is not yet well with Nigeria. We must keep singing it until the right thing is done.”

Also, Alhaji Kudu Abubakar, the Vice President, Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, who commended the Aare Ona Kakanfo for his clear vision and direction,urging President Bola Tinubu not to forget what June 12 represents

“Tinubu is our leader and we must speak the truth to him as one who was also in the June 12 struggle. Nigeria needs to move forward and we must continue to sing until it happens,” he said.

The event was attended by some rights activists and followers of late Chief MKO Abiola, leaders of thoughts and leaders of Southwest Security Outfit, codename Amotekun ,among others.